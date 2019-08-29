Tennessee man sues Popeyes over fruitless (or chickenless) hunt for sold-out sandwich

A Tennessee man who spent "countless time driving" from one Popeyes to another in search of its popular chicken sandwich is suing the fast-food chain after he was left hungry.

"I can't get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can't think straight," Craig Barr told The Chattanooga Times Free Press on Thursday. "It just consumes you."

Barr's suit accused Popeyes of deceptive business practices and false advertising, the paper reported. He said he was scammed out of $25 by a man claiming to be a Popeyes employee who said he was selling sandwiches behind a restaurant.

Once he gave the scammer the money, he never saw him again, Barr said. He also claimed he blew out a tire and damaged a rim driving from one Popeyes to another and was humiliated when his friends laughed at his ordeal.

Barr said various locations turned him away after their supply of the in-demand edible sold out. He claimed the chain overhyped the item and purposefully lowered quantity to increase demand.

And speaking of demand, he's demanding $5,000.

"It's totally deceptive. Who runs out of chicken? It's a big fiasco," he told the paper. "Someone has to stand up to Big Corporate. Everyone is captivated by these sandwiches."

Messages to Restaurant Brands International, the owner of the Miami-based chicken chain, were not immediately returned.

Demand for the new sandwich exceeded expectations, with the item selling out within days of its Aug. 12 launch.

When one North Carolina location ran out of chicken, a Chick-fil-A employee across the street handed out the competitor's sandwiches to Popeyes workers.

The new Popeyes menu item gained widespread popularity after a feud with Wendy's over social media about which company had the best sandwich.