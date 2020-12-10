'Hot chocolate charcuterie boards' are here to sweeten your holiday, ruin your diet

Forget “charcuterie chalets.” These days, “hot chocolate charcuterie boards” are the latest fad to play fast and loose with the word “charcuterie.”

The new idea — which eschews meats and cheeses in favor of ingredients and garnishes for hot cocoa — is taking off on social media, where apparently folks are still having holiday parties that might necessitate such a huge selection of cocoa and cocoa accessories.

Photos of boards shared to social media show a wide range of treats, toppings and stirring implements, including marshmallows, chocolates, caramel corn, cinnamon sticks, candy canes and more.

Not pictured, usually, are mugs large enough to handle these hefty, garnish-heavy cocoas. Although there's no reason you couldn't go back for seconds.

Mom and Instagrammer Sarah Hutchinson, of MomsFavThings, tells Fox News that her attempt at a chocolatey charcuterie board was a hit with the kids.

"My son and his friends had a lot of fun topping their hot cocoas with marshmallows and candy while baking Christmas cookies together," she said. "They are missing out on so many fun things to do this season due to COVID — I felt like I needed to do something that brings them joy during Christmastime!"

Even Chef Kobe of “Kobe Eats,” the Internet’s 23-month-old celebrity chef, has filmed his own tutorial for the trend, stressing the importance of tasting every component of the board while plating, presumably for quality purposes.

“Kobe found it to be very important to taste everything ingredient,” his mother and production assistant tells Fox News.

Eating Well, meanwhile, may have been the first to identify this holiday fad, writing about hot chocolate charcuterie boards back in November. And, of course, it wasn’t long before they toyed with adding booze to the mix, suggesting that adults should spike their own cocoa with shots of Kahlua, Frangelico or Baileys after customizing their own mugs of hot chocolate.

Not interested in crafting a chocolatey “charcuterie” board for your smaller holiday gathering this year? Not to worry — you can still treat yourself to a single-serving hot chocolate “bomb” to satisfy your sweet tooth.