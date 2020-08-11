Planters 'Baby Nut' mascot turns into 21-year-old Peanut Jr., annoys Twitter

How does a peanut age? One of the queries that has kept, no doubt, at least one person up at night.

Well, apparently the answer is: extraordinarily quickly. A fact Twitter is not happy about.

BEAR BREAKS INTO PIZZA DELIVERY DRIVER'S CAR IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT, DOESN'T GET ANY PIZZA

As some might remember – but here’s a quick recap for those who don’t – Planters peanuts killed off its iconic mascot, 104-year-old Mr. Peanut, right before the 2020 Super Bowl in order for it to be reborn (maybe? Or maybe just reimagined) in the form of “Baby Nut” – its actual name – complete with a signature top hat.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Well now, Baby Nut, who was born in January, has officially turned 21 somehow.

According to the press release, “time moves fast in peanut years and Baby Nut hit a magical growth spurt that caused him to grow from a baby legume to 21-year-old Peanut Jr.”

But, as will all healthy snack mascots who just turned 21, Peanut Jr. naturally wants to “shellebrate this new stage of life” with a drink – and a contest.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Peanut Jr., who “still has a lot to learn, like what his favorite go-to drink is,” is hosting a contest for those who had or will have to celebrate a birthday quarantine.

Three people will win $2,100 in cash, delivered by none other than the “NUTmobile.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To enter, fans must share their dream birthday gift in ten words or less on Twitter, with the hashtags #MakeMyBirthdayNuts and #Sweepstakes. The contest runs from August 11 to August 24.

However, it does not appear as if many are entering, as those on social media have not quite taken to Peanut Jr.