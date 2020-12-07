Grubhub’s ‘Year in Food’ data shows Americans had unexpected pizza cravings in 2020

Pizza is still king in the U.S. even though the top topping is still a debate.

The Italian dish was labeled as one of America’s favorites by Grubhub’s “Taste of 2020” report, and shares this distinction alongside burgers, ramen and dumplings. This is the second year in a row where pizza has been named a top-ordered dish, according to the food delivery service’s internal data.

This year, pizza continued to dominate late-night orders for U.S. consumers. However, two variants of the carb staple grew more than two times the amount Grubhub recorded in 2019.

BEST PIZZA IN AMERICA, BASED ON TOP REVIEWS

Pizza puffs reportedly became “232% more popular” as a late-night order, according to Grubhub’s data. A pizza puff is similar to a calzone, but instead of being baked, a piece of dough is molded into a pocket and gets deep-fried with its cheese- and tomato-based fillings. Other ingredients can be added as well.

The second pizza type that saw significant growth in 2020 for late-night diners was buffalo chicken pizza. According to Grubhub, this specialty pizza was ordered 226% more this year compared to 2019.

WEBSITE RANKS THE 101 BEST PIZZAS IN AMERICA

Another standout for pizza occurred in June, Grubhub’s report shows. This month, there was a 290% rise in the ordering of blueberry pizza, which includes cream cheese, and of course, blueberries. The order might sound unconventional to some, but online search data from Google Trends shows that inquiries about blueberry pizza have been spiking between June and July since around 2013.

FRENCH CHEF TOPS PIZZA WITH 254 DIFFERENT TYPES OF CHEESES, BREAKS GUINNESS RECORD

Regarding which pizza has been the most popular in the U.S. all year round, well that honor belongs to another fruit entirely – hint: it’s pineapple.

Hawaiian pizza was named “America’s favorite pizza” by Grubhub. The contentious pizza flavor was ordered 689% more than it was in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This top-ordered dish beats out cauliflower pizza, which dominated Grubhub’s rankings from last year.