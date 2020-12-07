Expand / Collapse search
Grubhub’s ‘Year in Food’ data shows Americans had unexpected pizza cravings in 2020

Food delivery service analyzed which pizza orders were the most popular this year

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Pizza is still king in the U.S. even though the top topping is still a debate.

The Italian dish was labeled as one of America’s favorites by Grubhub’s “Taste of 2020” report, and shares this distinction alongside burgers, ramen and dumplings. This is the second year in a row where pizza has been named a top-ordered dish, according to the food delivery service’s internal data.

This year, pizza continued to dominate late-night orders for U.S. consumers. However, two variants of the carb staple grew more than two times the amount Grubhub recorded in 2019.

Pizza puffs reportedly became “232% more popular” as a late-night order, according to Grubhub’s data. A pizza puff is similar to a calzone, but instead of being baked, a piece of dough is molded into a pocket and gets deep-fried with its cheese- and tomato-based fillings. Other ingredients can be added as well.

The second pizza type that saw significant growth in 2020 for late-night diners was buffalo chicken pizza. According to Grubhub, this specialty pizza was ordered 226% more this year compared to 2019.

Buffalo chicken pizza offers a protein-based topping with a touch of tangy sauce. (iStock)

Another standout for pizza occurred in June, Grubhub’s report shows. This month, there was a 290% rise in the ordering of blueberry pizza, which includes cream cheese, and of course, blueberries. The order might sound unconventional to some, but online search data from Google Trends shows that inquiries about blueberry pizza have been spiking between June and July since around 2013.

Blueberries are in season during the summer months, which also tends to be the time when blueberry pizza searches peak, according to data from Grubhub and Google Trends. (iStock)

Regarding which pizza has been the most popular in the U.S. all year round, well that honor belongs to another fruit entirely – hint: it’s pineapple.

Hawaiian pizza was named “America’s favorite pizza” by Grubhub. The contentious pizza flavor was ordered 689% more than it was in 2019.

Hawaiian pizza has been named as the most popular pizza in the U.S., according to online order data Grubhub gathered in 2020. (iStock)

This top-ordered dish beats out cauliflower pizza, which dominated Grubhub’s rankings from last year.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.