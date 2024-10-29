Pizza shop sells 60 pies contaminated with THC

A pizzeria shop in Stoughton, Wisconsin, has apologized repeatedly after it accidentally sold 60 pizza pies that were made with oil contaminated with THC.

"At Famous Yeti's Pizza, we are committed to the safety and trust of our community, and we want to provide a transparent update on the recent incident involving contaminated pizza," Cale Ryan, owner and operator of Famous Yeti's Pizza, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

Ryan continued, "We have been working closely with the Stoughton Police and Dane County Public Health to trace the issue, which was linked to oil mistakenly used from an onsite cooperative commercial kitchen. This oil, intended for another business using food-grade hemp, contained Delta-9."

Both the police department and the health department confirmed to Fox News Digital that they've been working with the shop on the matter.

The oil was stored properly in accordance with local guidelines, Ryan said, but he added there would be "additional safeguards" put in place.

Delta-9 is a chemical found in cannabis. It is the most abundant form of tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – and causes a psychoactive reaction when consumed, according to the website Healthline.

While it is illegal to produce or consume cannabis in Wisconsin, including for medical reasons, products that contain 0.3% or less of Delta-9 THC derived from hemp, however, are legal, according to the website Wisconsin Cannabis Information.

"Moving forward, we will no longer allow Delta-9 or related substances to be stored at our facility," Ryan said — noting that he is "grateful" for the support his restaurant has received over the past week.

There were reports of "unexplained physical reactions" after customers ate pizza.

The news of the contaminated pizzas was first shared in an Oct. 24 post on Famous Yeti's Pizza's Facebook page.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you of a potential contamination involving pizza sold between Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 24th, 12:00 p.m.," Famous Yeti's Pizza wrote.

The letter was signed by Ryan.

In the post, Ryan said there were reports of "unexplained physical reactions" after customers ate pizza and that the restaurant "underwent an investigation with the Stoughton police and the local health officials."

"Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with Delta-9 contaminated oil," Ryan said in the post. "The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen."

Ryan said all contaminated products have been destroyed.

In a follow-up letter posted the next day, Ryan again asked for forgiveness and took "full responsibility" for the "horrendous mistake" of the contaminated pizzas.

"We put people and families at risk and frightened and confused children and parents," Ryan said. "We have been communicating with some folks who have been affected and please know you have our sympathy and support."

He continued, "I am incredibly sorry that I allowed us to act this irresponsibly and ended up hurting the people who have made Yeti's the wonderful place it has been."

The restaurant worked with the health and police departments in Stoughton and has been "following all their suggestions and requirements to deter something like this from happening ever again."

"If we lost your faith in us and we never get to serve you again, I completely understand," Ryan wrote. "We made a tremendous error. Know that we will always be here with an open ear and an open heart, and we will work furiously to earn the privilege to provide for you sometime again."

In the comments section, the response to Ryan's statements was largely positive and understanding.

"I love your pizza and will be back. Mistakes happen. You are an integral part of Stoughton," one Facebook user wrote.

"We will continue to order and support Yeti's," another Facebook user said. "Cale is an incredibly good, hard-working young entrepreneur. The way he has handled this issue with honesty and transparency is an example for all business folks."

The same user continued, "Cale, we are sorry this has happened to you. But you've handled it with grace and concern. Thank you for putting your customers first."

Even area businesses chimed in with their support.

"We will always support you. Your pizza has always been top-notch. Thank you for your transparency and for always showing us support as well when we need," the Facebook page for El Rio Grande, a Mexican restaurant in Stoughton, said.

"God bless you guys. You guys rock!" added El Rio Grande.

Other people on Facebook joked that Famous Yeti's should keep the drugged pizzas on the menu.

"Is it too late to get me one of those pizzas," asked one Facebook user, who followed up by asking if it was "too soon" to joke about this.

"Where is this place? I need a large sausage and pepperoni," joked another user.