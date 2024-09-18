This New York City pizza has been crowned No. 1 in world, here's why

The best pizza restaurant in the world is in New York City, the organization 50 Top Pizza announced.

Una Pizza Napoletana, located in New York City's Lower East Side, regained the top spot this year after sliding to second place in the 2023 rankings.

50 Top Pizza unveiled its list of the top pizza spots in the world earlier this week. It also released a top 50 ranking for the United States, Europe and other regions of the world.

Una Pizza Napoletana, or Una, is the only U.S.-based pizza restaurant in the top five of the world rankings. The only other American restaurant in the top 10 was Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco.

Chef and owner Anthony Mangieri's pizzas are "an interpretation of the Neopolitan style," according to Una's website, "with a thin, chewy crust with puffy and perfectly charred edges as well as carefully selected, minimal toppings."

Getting a pizza at Una is no easy feat.

Open just three days a week, Una serves pizzas each night until it runs out of dough, according to its website.

Its menu has just five pie varieties, plus a rotating "special pizza."

Each week, only about 400 total pies are made at Una.

Each person is allowed to order one pie per reservation, the restaurant's website said. Reservations open two weeks in advance and extremely limited walk-ups are available.

The reviewers at 50 Top Pizza praised Una for its excellent execution of relatively simplistic pizza concepts.

"In a country always accustomed to putting everything on pizza, Anthony proposes only the purest tradition in toppings, with extraordinary quality ingredients. Marinara, Margherita, Cosacca and a pizza that changes every day, based on market ingredients," 50 Top Pizza said.

"The dough nods to the contemporary, but is so personal that it probably cannot be classified, good, tasty, true, it has the aroma and flavor of pizza," 50 Top Pizza said.

It advised any wannabe diners to "book in advance, as the wait times are quite long."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mangieri for comment.

Here are the top 50 locations on the globe, according to this source.

50 Top Pizza's World Ranking

1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA

Tie-2. Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

Tie-2. I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy

3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

4. Confine – Milan, Italy

5. Napoli on the Road – London, England

6. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA

7. I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy

8. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain

9. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy

10. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy

11. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil

12. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines

13. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA

14. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria

15. RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan

16. I Masanielli – Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy

17. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy

18. La Notizia – Naples, Italy

19. Ribalta – New York, USA

20. Salvo – Naples, Italy

21. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy

22. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

23. 50 Kalò – London, England

24. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy

25. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy

26. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain

27. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA

28. Jay’s – Kenmore, USA

29. 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy

30. Don Antonio – New York, USA

31. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy

32. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy

33. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA

34. Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany

35. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy

36. Sestogusto – Turin, Italy

37. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy

38. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil

39. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy

40. Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina

41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy

42. I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy

43. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France

Tie-44. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

Tie-44. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

45. La Leggenda – Miami, USA

46. Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

47. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

48. Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy

49. Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

50. Robert’s – Chicago, USA