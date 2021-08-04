Grilled oysters with green chile garlic butter are ‘briny and tender’: Try the recipe

Thursday, Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day, which is the perfect excuse to indulge in the delicacy.

Kate Ramos, the creator of the food blog ¡Hola! Jalapeño, shared the perfect recipe for the occasion with FOX News.

Her "BBQ Oysters with Green Chile Garlic Butter" recipe makes "briny and tender" oysters "drenched" in her special butter, Ramos writes on her blog post.

The recipe also involves grilling your oysters – though at-home chefs have the choice of either shucking the oysters before grilling or allowing the heat of the grill to open the oysters, according to the post.

Ramos explains in her post that by grilling the oysters without shucking them means "there is barely any work involved." However, it also requires removing the top shell and adding the butter while the oysters are extremely hot, Ramos says.

Those who choose to go through the challenging process of shucking their oysters first have the benefit of allowing the butter to melt into the oyster while they’re being cooked on the grill, according to Ramos.

Whichever method you prefer, if you want to try it yourself, here’s the "BBQ Oysters with Green Chile Garlic Butter" recipe from ¡Hola! Jalapeño.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter, room temperature

1 tablespoon Rio Luna Organic Diced Green Chiles

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 fresh raw oysters, scrubbed clean

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Instructions

Mash butter, green chiles, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper together with a fork until combined.

Method 1:

Heat a gas or charcoal BBQ grill to high heat. Place unopened oysters on the grill in a way that they won’t tip over and spill all their juice once they open.

Grill until the shells pop open, about 2-3 minutes. Any oysters that don’t open after three minutes should be discarded.

Carefully transfer to a plate using grilling gloves or a kitchen towel. Slide top off with an oyster knife and make sure oyster is separated from shell. Remove any broken shells from the oyster and immediately top with a small spoonful of green chile butter.

Place on a plate with a thick layer of kosher salt to hold the oyster upright. Once butter has melted into the oyster, eat warm with bread.

Method 2:

Heat a gas or charcoal BBQ grill to high heat.

Shuck oysters and place them on a kosher salt-lined plate so the juices don’t spill. Top each oyster with a small spoonful of green chile butter.

Place oysters on the grill, being careful to not tip them. Grill for 2-3 minutes or just until they start to bubble and butter is melted.

Serve immediately with warm bread.

