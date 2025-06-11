Expand / Collapse search
Why an old-school charcoal grill might be a superior choice for your Father's Day feast

Texas CEO shares top recipes 'tailor-made' for open-flame cooking this summer

Andrea Margolis
Plenty of dads and granddads across the country will be firing up their gas and charcoal grills for Father's Day.

The prospect opens up an age-old debate: Is it better to cook with gas or charcoal?

Case D. Fischer, CEO of Fischer & Wieser Farms, told Fox News Digital about the benefits of using charcoal.

"There's something timeless and elemental about cooking over charcoal," Fischer said.

"The way the smoke mingles with the food brings out flavors you just can't replicate with gas or electric."

summer barbecue, two men in front of grill

Some meals just taste better cooked on charcoal grills, a Texas food expert (not pictured) told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

Fischer's business is based in Fredericksburg, Texas.

He said his company prioritizes "enhancing those natural flavors with bold, handcrafted sauces and glazes."

Charcoal grills "also transform vegetables like sweet corn and portobello mushrooms into smoky masterpieces."

So what are the best things to cook over charcoal? 

Fischer recommended meats that pack a lot of flavor.

Man flipping meat on charcoal grill

Charcoal grills add a flavor and smokiness that gas grills often can't replicate. (iStock)

"Charcoal grills are perfect for hearty meats like ribs, brisket and pork chops," he said.

Charcoal adds a nice smokiness to vegetables as well, he said, including corn, zucchini and mushrooms.

kebabs and fillet on charcoal grill

Hearty meats such as pork chops and ribs are especially good for charcoal grills. (iStock)

"They also transform vegetables like sweet corn and portobello mushrooms into smoky masterpieces," Fischer said. 

The top Fischer & Wieser recipes that he recommended include the peach grilled pork chop and the sweet and smoky burger, which uses a raspberry chipotle sauce.

Grilled steak

Charcoal grills have remained a popular choice, despite being more high-maintenance than gas grills. (iStock)

The recipes "are tailor-made for the grill," he said. 

"These dishes capture the spirit of summer and the magic of open-flame cooking."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.