National Oyster Day: The best US spots to snag a salty, briny, half-shell treat

Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day, and if you’re like most oyster lovers, it’s likely you’ll celebrate at a restaurant.

According to Peter Stein, owner of Peeko Oysters, an oyster farm in the North Fork area of Long Island, 90% of oysters are consumed in restaurants – which means the pandemic hit the oyster farming industry hard.

"We’ve had some very terrible effects on the industry because restaurants just shut down," Stein told FOX News. "When restaurants shut down, so do oyster farms, because we just don’t have any customers for the oysters that we’re producing."

Peeko supplies oysters to restaurants in the New York region as well as some restaurants in Texas and Florida. Stein said Peeko, which also sells oysters on its website, was able to survive the pandemic by pivoting to direct-to-consumer sales and now the company ships oysters to consumers as far as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Stein told FOX that what makes Peeko oysters taste so delicious is a combination of several factors such as water temperature, salinity levels, amount of sunshine, other environmental factors for the Long Island region, as well as Peeko’s growing methods and equipment.

"Regionally speaking, we have a very good area for growing oysters," Stein said. "Historically, New York has had among the best oysters in the world."

If you aren’t able to get a hold of New York oysters, though, there's an array of delicious options around the country.

Check out these spots for your National Oyster Day celebration, based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Mine Oyster

16 Wharf St Ste 1, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538-2502

Mine Oyster has four stars out of five on Tripadvisor with 662 reviews and is on Tripadvisor’s list for top oyster spots in mid-coast Maine.

Lobster Pot

321 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657-2202

Lobster Pot topped Tripadvisor’s list of oyster restaurants in Cape Cod with 4.5 stars and 4,086 reviews.

Neptune Oyster

63 Salem St Ste 1, Boston, MA 02113-2273

Boston’s top oyster restaurant, according to Tripadvisor, is Neptune Oyster, with 4.5 stars and 1,985 reviews.

Elliott’s Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Pier 56, Seattle, WA 98101-3449

According to Tripadvisor, Elliott’s Oyster House is the top oyster restaurant in Seattle, with 4.5 stars and 3.069 reviews.

Thames Street Oyster House

1728 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3416

The best oysters in Baltimore are at Thames Street Oyster House, according to Tripadvisor. The restaurant has 4.5 stars and 2,087 reviews.

Grand Central Oyster Bar, Inc.

89 E 42nd St Lower Level, Grand Central Terminal, New York City, NY 10017-5503

Tripadvisor’s list of best oyster restaurants in New York City has Grand Central Oyster Bar, Inc. in second place, with 4 stars and 4,928 reviews.

Bigelow’s New England Fried

79 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570-5031

According to Tripadvisor, the best oysters on Long Island are at Bigelow’s New England Fried, which has 4.5 stars and 250 reviews.

Wicker’s Crab Pot Seafood

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23325-3005

One of the best oyster restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia, is Wicker’s Crab Pot Seafood, according to Tripadvisor’s list.

Mambo’s

411 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130-2230

Tripadvisor found that Mambo’s is the best oyster restaurant in New Orleans, with 4.5 stars and 1,052 reviews.

Doc’s Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar

26029 Canal Rd, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Doc’s Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar in Orange Beach, Alabama, has a 4.5-star rating with 2,237 reviews, according to TripAdvisor.

Sea Chest Oyster Bar

6216 Moonstone Beach Dr, Cambria, CA 93428-1804

According to Tripadvisor, Sea Chest Oyster Bar in Cambria, California, has a 4.5-star rating with 1,612 reviews.

Bimini’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe

930 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-5517

A top oyster spot in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is Bimini’s Oyster Bar, according to Tripadvisor. The restaurant has 4.5 stars with 2,035 reviews.