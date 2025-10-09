Doritos are getting a bold makeover with ingredient change, plus protein option

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of America's favorite snacks, Doritos, along with Cheetos, will be getting a recipe change.

Doritos, owned by PepsiCo, will no longer be made with artificial flavors or colors.

PepsiCo will be removing artificial flavors and colors from its products, the company announced in its third-quarter earnings remarks this week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in April that it would be working with industry leaders to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from the food supply by the end of next year.

Among the dyes HHS is looking to get rid of are Red 40, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6.

Doritos Nacho Cheese has all three of those artificial colors, while Cheetos contains Yellow 6.

Petroleum-based synthetic dyes are used to add color to food and drug items.

Board-certified and licensed dietitian nutritionist Kendall Mackintosh told Fox News Digital these additives have been linked to hyperactivity, inflammation and oxidative stress.

A review of 27 clinical trials found that about 64% of studies showed some evidence of behavioral issues in children linked to consuming artificial dyes, according to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

Mackintosh said it is encouraging to see major food brands begin to follow Sec. Robert Kennedy Jr.’s lead and the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative.

Artificial food colorings were originally manufactured from coal tar, with most synthetic food dyes today made from petroleum, or crude oil, according to the American Chemical Society (ACS) website.

"Some critics will argue that eating oil is no better than eating coal. But the final products are rigorously tested to make sure they contain no traces of the original petroleum," adds the ACS site.

"Consumer demand is driving this shift — when we stop buying these products, companies are forced to change," said Mackintosh.

A new line of Doritos will also be introduced that are "protein-packed."

Mackintosh said that "protein can help with satiety and muscle recovery."

She said consumers should be cautioned when consuming protein products, sharing that "many of these products use isolated or processed protein sources, artificial flavorings, and additives."

She added, "It’s important to look beyond the ‘protein’ label and check for ingredient quality — whole-food protein sources are always best, especially organic plant and grass-fed animal proteins."

Registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, based in New Jersey, previously told Fox News Digital that adding protein can help people feel fuller for longer.

On average, she recommends around 20 to 30 grams per meal, she said, with 20% to 25% of total daily calories coming from protein, depending on activity level .

PepsiCo also shared it will be expanding the use of avocado and olive oil in select products.

The company said all of its core Lay’s products in the U.S. will be made without artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources by the end of 2025.

Fox News Digital reached out to PepsiCo for further comment.

Daniella Genovese of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.