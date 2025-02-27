Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

MAHA

Mother launches milk with 'secret' veggie flavors, says MAHA movement's timing is 'serendipitous'

Former project manager at YouTube launches her new milk amid MAHA movement and its 'broad platform'

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
close
We all just want to see the 'crap' out of our food: MAHA mom Video

We all just want to see the 'crap' out of our food: MAHA mom

‘MAHA Mom’ and former Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney expresses her excitement about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. getting confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Ashley Waldman is the founder of Jubilee, a children's milk newly launched from Austin, Texas. Like many other parents across the country, Waldman said she's felt increasingly concerned about her children's daily sugar consumption, especially from everyday products that are not often suspected to contain added sugars.

As she navigated serving milk to her oldest daughter, who was diagnosed with autism, Waldman struggled to interest her child in a glass without Hershey's chocolate syrup, as her sensitivity to food texture and flavor created obstacles.

"I felt comforted because I was like, 'Well, at least she's getting milk,'" Waldman told Fox News Digital. "Of course, I did not feel great about the sugar."

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT MAHA

So Waldman, a former product manager at YouTube, enlisted her father, a veteran of the beverage industry, for regular dad-daughter question-and-answer sessions. 

She also began researching parental perspectives on the milk industry in order to best position her no-added-sugar milk, flavored with "secret" vegetables, in the market.

Ashley Waldman, founder of Jubilee's kids flavored milk

Ashley Waldman, a former product manager at YouTube, came up with the idea for Jubilee's when she was weaning her oldest daughter off breast milk.  (Propagator Photography, Austin, TX)

The consensus showed low-sugar milk products and plant-based milk alternatives were considered "gross." 

Kids did not like them – and these products ended up at the bottom of the trash bin, according to Waldman.

"It's just a waste of money," Waldman said.

REMOVING ONE FOOD INGREDIENT FROM YOUR HOME IS FIRST STEP TO ‘DOING MAHA,’ INFLUENCER SAYS

Waldman brought her idea of a low-sugar, amazing-tasting milk to a beverage formulation company. 

Without contention, Waldman said, the product needed to have a strong functional benefit.

Jubilee's kids milk brand flavors

Jubilee's, a kids' milk brand flavored with secret vegetable ingredients, was launched in Feb. 2025 by a Texas mom. (Propagator Photography, Austin, TX)

"My product solves all of my problems," she said.

The Chocolate Chip Cookie and Strawberry Shortcake varieties each contain eight grams of protein, 100% vitamins and zero added sugar. 

They are among the flavors Jubilee's introduced to consumers in late February.

FOOD SOLD AT GAS STATION EXPLODES INTO HEALTH-FOCUSED RESTAURANT CHAIN

"I handed an 11-year-old boy the Chocolate Chip Cookie, and he was like, 'Mom, this is so good, we have to get some,'" Waldman said. 

Her product launch is "serendipitous," as it coincides with the MAHA movement. 

She then shocked the child by revealing carrot as the ingredient flavoring the milk, Waldman said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It's been so exciting to see that reaction from people because it's like the surprise, the doubt, the kid tries it — and then they're leaning in and wanting to buy it," she added.

Waldman said the timing of her product launch is "serendipitous" as it coincides with the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Jubilee's kid's milk brand launched in February 2025

Jubilee's organic milk is offered in a variety of flavors. (Propagator Photography, Austin, TX)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services, is leading the charge on this front as he serves in President Donald Trump's second administration.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"I'm just so appreciative that there is now a broad platform that I have felt very passionate about for a long time," Waldman told Fox News Digital.

"How are we normalizing giving our kids 22 grams of sugar per an 8-ounce drink every single day, multiple times a day?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm just glad that there's more conversation about it," Waldman also said. 

"How could anybody be upset about it?"

Gabriele Regalbuto is a Senior Editor of SEO at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.