Missouri bartender tipped with Powerball ticket wins $50K

Now that’s a good tipper.

One Missouri bartender seriously lucked out when she received a Powerball ticket as a tip from one of her regular customers, and a prize that left her $50,000 richer.

Two weeks ago, Taylor Russey was given Powerball ticket by one of her “regulars” at Bleachers Bar and Franks in the city of O’Fallon. The barkeeper said that the unnamed man occasionally purchases lottery tickets for those at the sports bar, particularly under special circumstances - like large jackpots.

“One of the regulars will buy the rest of the regulars in the bar Lottery tickets every now and then, especially when it’s high,” Russey told KMOV.

She accepted the ticket on Oct. 19 and was stunned to learn from Bleachers Bar’s lottery terminal the next day that a ticket with a lucrative sum had been sold.

“I was like, ‘Guys, who won all this money and didn’t tell anybody?’” she recalled.

It was hers.

According to the outlet, Russey’s tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that Saturday, as well as the Powerball.

St. Charles County (where the bar is located) is apparently quite the place to try one’s luck. Players in the county have won over $47.9 million from the Missouri Lottery through the last fiscal year, KMOV reports.

A representative for Bleachers Bar and Franks was not immediately available to offer further comment on the news.

