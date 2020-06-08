McDonald's responds to franchisees calling to keep limited menu, evaluating 'best path forward'

McDonald’s as you knew it may not be coming back.

DRIVER WAITING IN LONG LINE AT MCDONALD'S HAS CAR SEIZED WHEN COPS NOTICE SOMETHING UNUSUAL

Due to the coronavirus, McDonald’s was forced to limit its menu to “simplify operations” for crew members. Now that operations are beginning to return to some form of normalcy across the country, patrons may be looking out for their favorites to come back — like the all-day breakfast, for one.

However, that may not be the case. Or at least, not right away.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The National Owners Association, a McDonald’s franchisee advocacy group, has lauded the truncated menu as increasing service speed, Nation’s Restaurant News recently reported.

"The limited menu and ease of operations are allowing our teams to focus and provide blazing fast service," the organization told members in a letter obtained by NRN. "We are convinced. Keeping our menus simplified is your NOA’s number one priority. Our second priority is a singular focus on our drive-thrus."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The franchisees called for keeping the shortened menu last week. Now McDonald’s USA is responding, saying it is listening to the needs of the franchises.

“Our temporary limited menu has helped us provide the best possible customer experience while simplifying operations in our kitchens and for our crew during the pandemic,” the company said in a statement to Nation’s Restaurant News. “We are partnering closely with our franchisees to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on restaurant operations and evaluate the best path forward for our national menu.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The international chain restaurant did not disclose what items may be kept off the menu, or if the limited menu may be permanent or only in place until full operations return, post-coronavirus.

Previously, CEO Chris Kempczinski said the menu may return in “more of a staged way” by adding some items, “but not all items.” Kempczinski said the decision for the menu’s return would be based on individual markets, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

Fox News reached out to McDonald’s for further comment on the return of its complete menu.