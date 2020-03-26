McDonald's reducing menu, eliminating all-day breakfast during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

McDonald’s is altering its menu during the coronavirus outbreak to “simplify operations” for its crew members.

The fast-food chain announced it would be temporarily removing some items from the menu as well as eliminating the all-day breakfast option.

McDonald’s, which has had to limit service to delivery and takeout, made the move to “simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew,” Bill Garrett, senior vice president of operations for McDonald’s USA, in a statement to Fox News.

Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, intimated on Twitter that the all-day breakfast reduction is not permanent.

McDonald’s did not confirm what items will be removed from the menu, but in its statement, the brand said it is working with “franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices.”

"We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers through take-out, Mobile Order & Pay, Drive Thru or McDelivery at the majority of our restaurants," the statement concluded.