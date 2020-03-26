Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's reducing menu, eliminating all-day breakfast during coronavirus outbreak

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
McDonald’s is altering its menu during the coronavirus outbreak to “simplify operations” for its crew members.

The fast-food chain announced it would be temporarily removing some items from the menu as well as eliminating the all-day breakfast option.

USA president of the chain, Joe Erlinger, intimated on Twitter that the all-day breakfast reduction is not permanent.

McDonald’s, which has had to limit service to delivery and takeout, made the move to “simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew,” Bill Garrett, senior vice president of operations for McDonald’s USA, in a statement to Fox News.

McDonald’s did not confirm what items will be removed from the menu, but in its statement, the brand said it is working with “franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices.”

"We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers through take-out, Mobile Order & Pay, Drive Thru or McDelivery at the majority of our restaurants," the statement concluded.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.