Making your own butter is TikTok's latest popular trend during the pandemic

Well, you’ve already made your own sourdough – now you need something to put on it.

Sure, you could buy butter at countless grocery stores, farmer’s markets or probably even the neighborhood corner mart. But what fun is that?

For TikTok, it’s no fun at all, which is why the largely Gen-Z video platform has turned to making butter, instead.

In the countless videos post on the platform, men and women film their attempts at making the delicious bread-spread.

The methods for the quaint – and arm-intensive – pastime vary from using an actual hand-powered vessel to churn cream into butter. Though some go the easy route and use an electric hand-mixer instead.

Either way, the end result appears to be the same soft and silky butter (that you would buy at a store).

Some have even gotten fancy with their recipes and added garlic or other variations to ramp up the flavor.

“Ahh I love that!! I used to churn butter with my grandma!!” one person commented on a TikTok video.

“I keep telling everyone I wanna do this and they say I’m crazy omg,” another wrote.

Next stop, the state fair.

