Selena Gomez gives Instagram tour of refrigerator, points out favorite shelf

Even celebrities get excited about a fridge stocked full of their favorite foods.

Selena Gomez gave fans a rare glimpse of her refrigerator and freezer during an impromptu Instagram tour, joking that she’s most likely to reach for the ice cream.

The 28-year-old singer and actress surprised her 185 million followers with the sneak peek on Tuesday, throwing open the doors of a white cabinet fridge to reveal quite the grocery haul.

“This is my refrigerator/freezer situation,” Gomez explained on Instagram Reels, showing off a fridge stacked with mini Gatorades, San Pellegrino and Spindrift sparkling water, Snapple, orange juice, milk, yogurts, eggs, berries, mushrooms, an enviable cheese drawer and a large bottle of ranch dressing.

“This might be where I’m at most of the time,” the star continued, as the camera panned toward the freezer and Gomez pointed towards 12 pints of ice cream, giving a double thumbs up.

Commenters described Gomez’ everyday eats as “fridge goals” and asked to be invited over for snacks.

The "Rare" singer returns to television later this with the premiere of "Selena + Chef," a new quarantine cooking series on HBO Max, on Aug. 13, Deadline reports.