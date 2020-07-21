Minnesota state fair will bring butter sculptures to Facebook as event closes due to coronavirus

Butter than nothing.

Though many state and county fairs have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrated booths are still finding ways to bring home everyone’s favorite part of the events: fried food, more fried food, and, of course, butter sculptures.

Minnesota has found a way to continue its valued state fair offering of creating butter busts of Princess Kay of the Milky Way, the state’s crowned dairy princess, as well as the nine finalists. The annual custom of molding butter into the royals’ likeness began in 1965.

Though this year threatened to upend the important tradition, the butter sculptors have found a way to prevail – with a few tweaks.

Linda Christensen, who lives in California, has been the fair's butter sculptor for 48 years, The Takeout reported. Unable to travel to Minnesota, her apprentice Gerry Kulzer, who lives in Litchfield, will take over.

And instead of carving the sculptures live in a refrigerated tent at the fair for all to see, Kulzer will be uploading his process to Facebook, where people can watch and admire from afar.

Each bust takes six to eight hours and requires 90 pounds of butter, The Takeout reports.

The busts will not be going to waste – the princess, and the runners-up will all get to keep their butter likenesses.