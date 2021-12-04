Make this latke toppings board for Hanukkah

This Festival of Lights, jazz up your spread with this recipe from the American Egg Board.

"America’s egg farmers are celebrating this holiday season by encouraging families to reimagine beloved traditional recipes with an updated twist," says Susan Coyle, senior director of marketing at the American Egg Board.

COOKIE DOUGH-STUFFED SUFGANIYOT FOR HANUKKAH DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

"This Latke toppings board recipe spices up the classic potato latke on a charcuterie board, full of tasty toppings from smoked salmon to honey cream cheese," Coyle adds. "Guests will devour this festive board, enjoying a spin on the classic latke. My favorite combination is a latke with goat cheese, figs and honey for the perfect sweet and savory bite."

THIS ‘WEEKEND BRISKET’ RECIPE IS PERFECT FOR HANUKKAH

Latke toppings board from the American Egg Board

Makes 11-12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 24 minutes

Ingredients:

For latkes:

4 medium russet potatoes, scrubbed/peeled/grated

½ cup minced white onion

2 large eggs

1 tsp salt

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup vegetable oil for frying

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Optional toppings:

Sour cream and chives

Applesauce

Whipped cream cheese and smoked salmon

Goat cheese with figs and honey

Chunky guacamole

Honey cream cheese and pomegranate seeds

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions:

1. Use a clean kitchen towel to squeeze out excess moisture from potatoes (this will help keep latkes from becoming soggy). In a large mixing bowl, mix together potatoes, onion, eggs and salt. Stir in flour. Mix well.

2. Heat ½ of oil over medium heat until 360-375 °F (we suggest testing with one latke to make sure your oil is hot enough). Carefully drop 1/4 cup amounts of batter onto a hot skillet, leaving space for flipping. Use a spatula to shape into round latkes about ¼ inch thick. Cook latkes for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Gently flip and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes.

3. Transfer cooked latkes onto a paper towel-lined plate while cooking remaining latkes. Add more oil as needed. Serve hot with your desired toppings surrounding the latkes for people to help themselves.