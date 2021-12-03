Cookie dough-stuffed Sufganiyot for Hanukkah dessert: Try the recipe

For a Hanukkah treat, try this extra indulgent twist on classic jelly-filled doughnuts.

"Sufganiyot (donuts) are a classic Hanukkah dish. The fry oil reminds Jewish people of the Chanukah miracle of holy oil lasting for eight days instead of the one for which it should have lasted," says Stefani Pollack of Cupcake Project and The Bake Fest , "Think of this modern Sufganiyot recipe as the dreamy mashup of donut and melty, gooey chocolate chip cookie! You don’t need to worry about the cookie dough being fully cooked, as my recipe is safe to eat raw."

Cookie Dough-Stuffed Sufganiyot by Stefani Pollack of Cupcake Project and The Bake Fest

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Rise time: 2 hours

Cook time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons instant yeast (I recommend Red Star Platinum yeast.)

½ cup warm water

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ cup safe-to-eat cookie dough (store-bought or homemade )

1-2 quarts of vegetable oil, for frying

Powdered sugar, to taste

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, powdered sugar, salt, and yeast.

2. In a second mixing bowl, whisk together water, egg yolk, oil, and vanilla extract.

3. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix together until fully combined.

4. Cover and let rise in a warm place for two hours.

5. Roll the dough out to ½ inch thick and cut into 12 squares.

6. Put a tablespoon-sized ball of cookie dough on half of the squares. Top each square with another square and pinch around the edges to tightly seal.

7. Heat fry oil to 350 °F in a large pot or a deep fryer. Fry each donut for about three minutes, flipping halfway through.

8. Dust with powdered sugar and serve warm.