Kim Kardashian addresses nearly empty fridge picture with tour of her kitchen, frozen yogurt room

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Kim Kardashian: What to knowVideo

Kim Kardashian: What to know

Who is Kim Kardashian? Here are a few things you should know about the socialite.

Everyone can breathe easy now — Kim Kardashian West has food. A lot of it, in fact.

After a photo of her nearly empty refrigerator sent Twitter into a meltdown, Kardashian West is offering an explanation by way of a tour through her pantry, kitchen, fridge, second fridge, and second-second fridge.

In her Instagram stories, Kardashian West acknowledged the original controversy over her sparse refrigerator, and then gives a tour of her home, beginning in the pantry, which houses a variety of snacks all meticulously lined up in glass jars. She then opens a door, revealing a frozen yogurt machine, before then explaining that the picture she took of the largely empty fridge was actually just her drink fridge.

Continuing on the tour, Kardashian West goes up the stairs into her state-of-the-art kitchen and reveals a walk-in fridge fully stocked with organic produce.

It's not even her only drink fridge, either. The refrigerator seen in the original photo – which contains different kinds of milk for each of her kids, along with her fresh juices – is conveniently located right next to her water fridge. Hopefully, never the twain shall meet.

But that’s not all. Kardashian West then shows another fridge with yet even more food and even more milks. She also took a brief pause to show off her dinner, because, “as you guys know, [she’s] plant-based now.”

So Twitter can sleep easy — millionaires Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are not going hungry.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.