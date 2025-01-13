Kate Middleton eats this heart-healthy 'superfood' for breakfast each day

Kate Middleton's health journey has been in focus since she announced her battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales stated in September that she is cancer-free and has returned to work.

The royal has historically kept up with a balanced lifestyle, including her diet, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Middleton, 43, reportedly enjoys a fruit- and vegetable-heavy diet, the U.K. publication wrote.

But for breakfast, she consistently chooses "slow-burn energy oats."

In the book "Catherine, The Princess of Wales," royal author Robert Johnson confirmed Middleton's and Prince William's healthy eating regimen, adding that the princess also has "healthy snacks" and once told a child at Great Ormond Street Hospital that she eats "a lot of olives."

Middleton's choice of oats in the morning is a particularly healthy option, especially for a busy mother, experts agree.

Oats provide lasting energy and are a great source of fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, according to Healthline.

The food can also help prevent type 2 diabetes and lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels due to the presence of beta glucan, a type of soluble dietary fiber.

Healthline reported that whole oats pack nearly 11% fiber, which can help slow down digestion and increase fullness.

Eighty percent of the protein found in oats is avenalin, which is similar to the protein found in lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, peanuts and other legumes.

Staying consistent

Robin DeCicco, certified holistic nutritionist and founder of Power of Food Education in New Jersey, confirmed that beta glucan in oats can help with appetite suppression by slowing down digestion.

The nutritionist recommends adding more protein and healthy fat to a bowl of oatmeal to "keep you even more full."

Eating the same breakfast daily can have some benefits.

"Since oats are a higher-carbohydrate breakfast, for some people, they don't feel as full or crave snacks soon after, so I suggest adding in a scoop or two of natural nut butter, a handful of walnuts or almonds, or a couple of eggs on top for savory oatmeal," she told Fox News Digital.

"And an absolute must is adding some ground flaxseeds or hemp seeds right into the oatmeal to bulk up the omega 3 good fat content," she added.

As the Princess of Wales is reportedly consistent with her eating habits, DeCicco noted that eating the same breakfast daily can have some benefits.

"You aren't giving yourself an opportunity to veer off your plan," she noted.

"When you already know you have a meal that works for you and makes you feel good, it's easier to stick with it – as opposed to waiting until the last minute to think about what you may want, which can lead to making unhealthy food choices."

DeCicco warned that some studies have found oat-containing products could have trace amounts of a popular chemical called glyphosate, which has been linked to metabolic disorders and liver disease.

To avoid glyphosate and maximize health benefits, she recommends choosing oats containing a USDA Organic certified label.