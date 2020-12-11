‘Charcuterwreaths’ are the latest holiday decorating trend involving boards and meat

Edible holiday decorations just keep getting cuter.

First we had charcuterie chalets for Thanksgiving and then hot cocoa charcuterie boards for those who don’t understand the meaning behind “charcuterie.” And now we have the latest pun-filled décor ready for your table: charcuterwreaths.

The adorable arrangement involves the usual charcuterie accoutrements – cured meats, cheeses, fruits and various spreads, including honey, jam or preserves. From there, arrange the fixings in a wreath shape on a cutting board. If you’re going for extra rustic, many on Instagram have elected to use a wooden or stump-inspired board to arrange their charcuterwreaths on.

To double down on the wreath feel, Instagram users have used rosemary sprigs or other herbs for greenery and a texture evoking a real wreath.

The trendy board was recently made popular on social media, where many curators of the meat-and-cheese holiday styling have been crediting Cynthia Baysinger with the idea, Food and Wine reported.

"I had never seen anything like it before, and so I started creating," she told the outlet of her design.

Currently, the trend has boomed across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. And at least when you put these decorations out, you’ll want people to eat them – unlike this wreath-eating bad boy who was placed on Santa’s “naughty list” this year.