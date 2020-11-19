Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday
Published

‘Charcuterie Chalets’ are the newest holiday house building trend

Breadsticks, cheeses and cured meats are used to construct model, edible homes

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

These houses put the cute in charcuterie.

Charcuteries houses, or charcuterie chalets as some people online are calling them, are carving out a place for themselves in the crafty holiday home line-up.

Although the protein-packed facades are not stepping on the shingles of another longtime holiday tradition – gingerbread houses. Instead, they’re cornering the market on Thanksgiving.

WHITE CASTLE AGAIN SHARING BELOVED STUFFING RECIPE AHEAD OF NATIONAL STUFFING DAY, THANKSGIVING

To make your own meaty mansion, start with a sturdy material like breadsticks or crackers, and then build up. Soft cheeses appear to be possible glue, akin to frosting for the gingerbread houses.

HENDRICK’S GIN SELLING A $2,500 PENNY FARTHING EXERCISE BIKE

After the general foundation is laid, layers of prosciutto, salami, bacon or whatever cured meat and cheese variety is then used to adorn the bready palace. Many social media users have used parmesan to act as snow. You can even use hearty vegetables if you’re so inclined. Pretty much nothing is off the table for this architectural appetizer.

JOANNA GAINES DESIGNED A KITCHENAID STAND MIXER — HERE'S WHERE TO GET IT

However, unlike its gingerbread counterpart, charcuterie chalets appear to be more perishable. So, builder beware, these are made to be eaten.

So, ham up your holiday house for Thanksgiving.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.