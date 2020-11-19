‘Charcuterie Chalets’ are the newest holiday house building trend

These houses put the cute in charcuterie.

Charcuteries houses, or charcuterie chalets as some people online are calling them, are carving out a place for themselves in the crafty holiday home line-up.

Although the protein-packed facades are not stepping on the shingles of another longtime holiday tradition – gingerbread houses. Instead, they’re cornering the market on Thanksgiving.

To make your own meaty mansion, start with a sturdy material like breadsticks or crackers, and then build up. Soft cheeses appear to be possible glue, akin to frosting for the gingerbread houses.

After the general foundation is laid, layers of prosciutto, salami, bacon or whatever cured meat and cheese variety is then used to adorn the bready palace. Many social media users have used parmesan to act as snow. You can even use hearty vegetables if you’re so inclined. Pretty much nothing is off the table for this architectural appetizer.

However, unlike its gingerbread counterpart, charcuterie chalets appear to be more perishable. So, builder beware, these are made to be eaten.

So, ham up your holiday house for Thanksgiving.

