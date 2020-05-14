'Chef Kobe,' age 1, is the Internet’s newest favorite celebrity chef

If Chef Kobe didn’t cook it, we don’t wanna eat it.

A 1-year-old “chef” with a penchant for dribbling all over his workspace has become Instagram’s newest culinary hero, following in the footsteps of such greats as the guy who just figured out the correct way to use a vegetable peeler, or the woman who yanks tendons out of chicken breasts.

INA GARTEN SHARES ELEVATED, ALMOST ELEGANT RECIPE FOR HOT DOGS

What sets Chef Kobe apart from the others is his ability to follow through, and actually cook an entire meal (with the help of his mom or dad). His 700,000 Instagram followers can’t seem to get enough, either, at least judging by the 1 million views he earned for his Mother’s Day post, or the 1.7 million viewers who watched his pizza-making tutorial.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also note how meticulously Kobe monitors the quality of his ingredients, repeatedly shoving the mozzarella cheese into his mouth before applying it to his pizza.

Other times, he insists on tasting the bag containing the ingredients themselves. Such mastery!

Unlike other respected chefs, Chef Kobe isn’t above trying the latest trends to take hold during coronavirus quarantine, like sweet baked goods, easy crockpot meals, or even TikTok’s favorite cereal pancakes.

Chef Kobe is also super relatable, seeing as he’s not afraid to admit when he’s made a “gigantic mess” in the kitchen. (You’ll never hear Heston Blumenthal or Alain Ducasse say that!)

Kobe, being a boy of few words, wasn’t immediately available to comment on his newfound fame when contacted by Fox News. His parents, however, have set up a new Tiktok account, just in case he feels like sharing more personal details to the 300,000+ followers he’s amassed on the platform in the last few weeks.