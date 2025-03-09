HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to meet with food industry leaders

Food industry leaders of General Mills and PepsiCo, along with the Consumer Brands Association, are expected to meet with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Monday, March 10.

A source confirmed plans for the meeting to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

While the topics for discussion have not been confirmed, the food industry as a whole has been a target of RFK Jr.'s since the initial launch of his presidential campaign.

A source affiliated with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement shared with Fox News Digital that senior leaders may discuss the U.S. adjusting its regulations for additives and dyes to meet European standards.

There are over 3,000 food additives permitted in the U.S., while the European Union only allows around 300 different food additives, according to Tilley Distribution, a global specialty ingredients distribution center based in Maryland.

Secretary Kennedy and MAHA influencers have been outspoken about banning seed oils.

The highly refined plant-based cooking oils were recently linked to an increased risk of colon cancer, as Fox News Digital reported.

Synthetic petroleum-derived chemicals are commonly used as food coloring, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C. that advocates for food safety and nutrition.

"Synthetic dyes often substitute for real, nutritious ingredients, such as fruits and vegetables, and are often used to make junk foods more attractive, especially those manufactured for and marketed to children," the CSPI's website states.

In January 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on red dye, called Red 3, or Erythrosine, due to potential cancer risks, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pepsi Co, General Mills and HHS for comment.