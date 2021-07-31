'Hawaiian BBQ Quesadillas with Pineapple-Mango Guacamole' perfectly combines sweet and spicy: Try the recipe

Saturday is National Avocado Day, and though there are plenty of deals on offer, you might want to celebrate the food holiday with a home-cooked dish.

"Hawaiian BBQ Quesadillas with Pineapple-Mango Guacamole," from popular food blog Half-Baked Harvest is the perfect recipe to try.

Tieghan Gerard, the creator of Half-Baked Harvest and the author of "Half Baked Harvest Cookbook" and "Half Baked Harvest Super Simple," shared the delicious quesadilla and guacamole recipe with Fox News for National Avocado Day.

The quesadillas combine the tangy flavor of barbecue sauce with sweet pineapple and a kick of pickled jalapeno. The guacamole is a perfect match, featuring more pineapple, mango and, of course, avocado.

On her blog, Gerard said the guacamole is "the perfect dipper" for the quesadillas.

"It’s amazing and seriously tastes like it just came out of some tropical paradise," she wrote on her blog. "Pineapple and mangos make for some ridiculously awesome guacamole."

To try it yourself, here’s the "Hawaiian BBQ Quesadillas with Pineapple-Mango Guacamole" recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Quesadilla Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast

4 whole wheat flour tortillas burrito size

1/2 an onion

1/3 whole fresh pineapple - peeled cored, and sliced

1/2 cup of [your favorite BBQ sauce]

2 tablespoons pineapple juice

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup cooked white or brown rice

1/2 cup pickled jalapeños optional

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

Pineapple Mango Guacamole Ingredients

2 avocados peeled, pitted and mashed

1/4 whole fresh pineapple - peeled cored, and diced

1/2 mango - peeled seeded and diced

1/2 cup grape tomatoes diced

3 green onions chopped

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro chopped

1 lime juiced

1 tablespoon pineapple juice

salt and pepper taste

Instructions

1. Preheat the grill to medium high heat.

2. In a small bowl combine the BBQ sauce, pineapple juice, lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper and mix well to combine.

3. Toss the chicken with half of the BBQ sauce. Grill the chicken for 6 to 8 minutes per side or until cooked through. At the same time grill the slices of pineapple and the half of an onion for about 4 minutes per side or until charred. Allow everything to cool five minutes and then chop the pineapple into bite size pieces, dice the onion and chop the chicken or shred with a fork. Set aside.

4. While the chicken is cooling make the pineapple-mango guacamole. Mash the avocados (I left mine pretty chunky, but go as chunky or smooth as you want) in a medium size bowl. Add the pineapple, mango, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, lime juice and pineapple juice. Stir to combine and season with salt and pepper.

5. Heat an electric griddle or skillet over medium heat. Add a bit of olive oil.

6. One at a time, place a tortilla down in the skillet, cover with a bit of the cheese, then evenly distribute the rice on top. Add the diced chicken, pineapple and onions. Then add the pickled jalapeños and sprinkle with a little more cheese. Repeat with 3 more tortillas. Place one of the tortillas with the toppings back on the griddle or skillet, then cover with a plain tortilla. Cook until the bottom is crispy and golden brown, then gently flip and cook for another 2-3 minutes until crispy and golden. Repeat with the other 3 topping filled tortillas. Serve with the remaining BBQ sauce and the Pineapple-Mango Guacamole.