Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Blueberry cheesecake pops are a sweet treat for National Cheesecake Day: Try the recipe

For National Cheesecake Day, Debi Morgan, of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her ‘Blueberry Cheesecake Pops’ recipe with Fox News

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you want to keep things cool while you celebrate National Cheesecake Day, this recipe is for you. 

The "Blueberry Cheesecake Pops" recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits was shared with Fox News ahead of the national food day.

In the recipe post, blog creator Debi Morgan explained that the frozen pops are popular among adults just as much as kids. 

‘OLYMPIC RINGS FRUIT PLATTER’ WILL WIN GOLD MEDALS AT YOUR WATCH PARTY: TRY THE RECIPE

Though the recipe does call for limeade, Morgan suggested swapping the ingredient for milk, if you don’t like the tartness of the limeade. 

Debi Morgan, of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her ‘Blueberry Cheesecake Pops’ recipe with Fox News.

Debi Morgan, of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her ‘Blueberry Cheesecake Pops’ recipe with Fox News. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

And even though it's National Cheesecake Day, this dessert recipe will be delicious to enjoy all summer long. 

To give it a try yourself, here’s the "Blueberry Cheesecake Pops" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

‘RICH, SMOKY’ CAMPFIRE CHILI BRINGS AN OUTDOORSY TASTE INTO YOUR KITCHEN: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese

½ cup Greek vanilla yogurt

½ cup limeade

2 Tbsp. sugar or honey

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

Though the recipe does call for limeade, Morgan suggested that people who don’t like the tartness should swap it for milk. 

Though the recipe does call for limeade, Morgan suggested that people who don’t like the tartness should swap it for milk.  (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Instructions

1. Blend cream cheese and yogurt together with a mixer or blender.

2. Add limeade and sugar or honey. Blend until smooth.

3. Fold in blueberries and pulse a few times.

4. In a separate bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs with butter.

5. Spoon blueberry mixture into popsicle molds until half full.

Even though it is National Cheesecake Day, this recipe will be delicious to enjoy all summer long. 

Even though it is National Cheesecake Day, this recipe will be delicious to enjoy all summer long.  (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

6. Add 2 teaspoons of graham cracker crumbs to each popsicle.

7. Finish filling to the top of mold with blueberry mixture.

8. Close popsicle mold and insert sticks.

9. Freeze popsicles for at least 4 hours for best results.

10. Run warm water over mold for a few seconds, then wiggle sticks to release popsicles from mold.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.