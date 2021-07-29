Blueberry cheesecake pops are a sweet treat for National Cheesecake Day: Try the recipe

If you want to keep things cool while you celebrate National Cheesecake Day, this recipe is for you.

The "Blueberry Cheesecake Pops" recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits was shared with Fox News ahead of the national food day.

In the recipe post, blog creator Debi Morgan explained that the frozen pops are popular among adults just as much as kids.

‘OLYMPIC RINGS FRUIT PLATTER’ WILL WIN GOLD MEDALS AT YOUR WATCH PARTY: TRY THE RECIPE

Though the recipe does call for limeade, Morgan suggested swapping the ingredient for milk, if you don’t like the tartness of the limeade.

And even though it's National Cheesecake Day, this dessert recipe will be delicious to enjoy all summer long.

To give it a try yourself, here’s the "Blueberry Cheesecake Pops" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

‘RICH, SMOKY’ CAMPFIRE CHILI BRINGS AN OUTDOORSY TASTE INTO YOUR KITCHEN: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese

½ cup Greek vanilla yogurt

½ cup limeade

2 Tbsp. sugar or honey

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions

1. Blend cream cheese and yogurt together with a mixer or blender.

2. Add limeade and sugar or honey. Blend until smooth.

3. Fold in blueberries and pulse a few times.

4. In a separate bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs with butter.

5. Spoon blueberry mixture into popsicle molds until half full.

6. Add 2 teaspoons of graham cracker crumbs to each popsicle.

7. Finish filling to the top of mold with blueberry mixture.

8. Close popsicle mold and insert sticks.

9. Freeze popsicles for at least 4 hours for best results.

10. Run warm water over mold for a few seconds, then wiggle sticks to release popsicles from mold.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER