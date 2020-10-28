How to pair wine with your favorite Halloween candy

Halloween is here. And though it, like everything else, looks different compared to years prior, there is one thing to take solace in: There's still candy.

Pushing the gratitude envelope a little further, there is also still wine. And luckily, Barefoot Wine’s award-winning winemaker Jenn Wall came up with the ideal wine pairings for the four most popular Halloween candies.

So grab the nearest candy bucket (yours or your kids’ — we won’t tell) and get ready to devour your treats with something a little more adult — no tricks involved.

To pair with almond and coconut candy bars (you know the brand)

An oaky chardonnay can really bring out the decadent dessert's tropical notes. “For this pairing, not only do the subtle coconut notes in the aromas of the wine perfectly complement the coconut in the candy, but the creamy texture also complements this sweet treat,” Wall shared with Fox News.

To pair with peanut butter cups (rhymes with meese’s)

A brut sparkling rosé offers an elevated peanut butter and jelly sandwich experience, according to Wall.

“The layers of berries in the aromas of this sparkler perfectly complement the chocolate and peanut butter in this candy cup, as the peanut butter in particular is a good accompaniment to the berries,” she wrote. “The acidity of this bubbly also cuts through the richness and creates a delightful experience.”

To pair with chocolate bars (all varieties)

A full-bodied red is the way to go when enjoying your chocolate fix. This “quintessential pairing” works, according to Wall, because the chocolate "tames the tannins in the wine, and the wine structure can withstand the chocolate flavor, and texture as well," the winemaker says.

To pair with candy corn (this should allegedly appeal to millennials)

Last — and certainly least on many lists — is candy corn. To meet the sweetness of this common Halloween staple, Wall suggests a Moscato with some CO2.

“All of Barefoot's white and pink wines have a hint of CO2 added, which balances the sweetness and lends to a more sessionable wine. And the fizz provides a refreshing balance to the sugar in the candy corn,” Wall said.