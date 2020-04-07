Food meant for Olympic 2020 athletes donated to Colorado food banks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Colorado residents don’t have to train like premier athletes to eat like them.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed until July, 2021 due to the coronavirus health crisis, causing a mass surplus of food that was meant to feed the athletes at Colorado’s Olympic Training Center, KKTV reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The nearly $125,000 worth of food, weighing around one ton, will instead be donated to food banks in all 31 counties of southern Colorado, the outlet reported. Food will be allocated depending on county population size.

The shipment was dropped off at Care and Share Food Bank, which is dispersing the donation to other food banks in need in the state.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“They, thankfully, made a delightful phone call for us to receive and said, ‘Hey, we have some food. Would you like it?’ And we said of course,” said Shannon Brice, the Chief Operating Officer of Care and Share, to KKTV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Tuesday, Colorado had 150 death from the novel coronavirus. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 368,449 illnesses and at least 10,993 deaths.