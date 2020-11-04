Expand / Collapse search
England's pubs, restaurants allowed to sell takeaway beer amid latest lockdown, despite earlier rules

A previous ruling allowed for only food and nonalcoholic beverages to be sold for takeout

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
You can’t come between the public and their pints — at least not in England.

Government officials in England have appeared to reverse course after initially proposing a ban on allowing restaurants and pubs to offer takeaway beer amid the latest round of coronavirus lockdowns.

The original guidance, as described on Saturday, had stipulating that bars and restaurants would need to close to the general public, although they would still be allowed to operate takeout, delivery and drive-through services — but only for food and drink and did not include alcoholic beverages.

A pub-goer in Liverpool enoys a beer ahead of the government's latest round of coronavirus lockdowns, which would prohibit bars and restaurants from on-site service, and allow only for takeout, drive-through or delivery.

A pub-goer in Liverpool enoys a beer ahead of the government's latest round of coronavirus lockdowns, which would prohibit bars and restaurants from on-site service, and allow only for takeout, drive-through or delivery. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, however, published guidance stipulated that alcohol sales would be permitted under certain conditions: namely, if the alcohol was ordered in advance via website, call-ahead orders or text orders, per England's Ministry of Health.

"We recognize that these are extremely challenging circumstances for pubs and the hospitality industry. Public health and safety remains our number one priority and that is why pubs and other hospitality venues cannot serve alcohol on site to takeaway to prevent people from gathering outside their premises,” a government official said of the latest regulations, per the BBC.

"However, [pubs and restaurants] can sell alcohol as part of delivery services, including through click and collect, over the telephone and by other remote methods of ordering for collection, provided customers do not congregate as groups once they have picked up their order."

A customer is seen ordering a pint of beer via a window after the U.K. government announced that pubs and eateries could resume service back in July.

A customer is seen ordering a pint of beer via a window after the U.K. government announced that pubs and eateries could resume service back in July. (John Keeble/Getty Images)

The new regulations go into effect Nov. 5.

Industry groups have applauded the relaxed regulations, though some claim they don’t offer enough leniency to ensure continued operations from the nation’s bar and restaurant owners.

“This is a vital lifeline for local pubs and breweries across England over the coming four weeks, giving them a lifeline of income and allowing people to support local businesses,” said Nik Antona, the chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), in a statement shared with The Independent.

Antona, however, said “thousands” of hospitality establishments were still at risk of permanent closure if a “sector-specific support package” is not passed.

The latest coronavirus lockdown was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 5 residents may only leave their homes for essential work, education, shopping or exercise, and all nonessential businesses are being instructed to close.

England’s lockdown is expected to last through at least Dec. 2.