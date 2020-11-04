Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spirits
Published

Liquor thieves in England burrow hole in wall, steal $65G worth of booze from neighboring shop

They struck during a particularly 'difficult time' for local businesses, police said

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

They showed some real initiative, we gotta give 'em that.

Police in Nottinghamshire, England, recently arrested two men suspected of stealing around $65,000 worth of booze through a hole that one of them had burrowed through the wall of a liquor shop.

“We’re still looking into exactly what was stolen, but at the moment we believe it amounts to well over £50,000 worth of stock,” said Detective Constable Sean Davison of the Nottinghamshire Police following the arrest of one suspect.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Authorities said one of the suspects first burglarized the downtown Nottingham liquor store on Oct. 17, by burrowing through the wall of a neighboring vacant property and climbing down into the shop’s cellar to seize the booze. Another theft allegedly occurred on Oct. 23, via the same neighboring property.

Police were able to apprehend one of the suspects, a 39-year-old male, by Oct. 29, charging him with counts of burglary and criminal damage. Another man, 34, was also arrested in connection with the crime and charged with burglary, according to The Drinks Business.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Constable Davison remarked that the criminals also struck during a particularly “difficult time” for local businesses, presumably referencing the area’s coronavirus-prompted lockdowns.

“Clearly this is a huge hit to someone’s livelihood and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.