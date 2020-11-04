Liquor thieves in England burrow hole in wall, steal $65G worth of booze from neighboring shop

They showed some real initiative, we gotta give 'em that.

Police in Nottinghamshire, England, recently arrested two men suspected of stealing around $65,000 worth of booze through a hole that one of them had burrowed through the wall of a liquor shop.

“We’re still looking into exactly what was stolen, but at the moment we believe it amounts to well over £50,000 worth of stock,” said Detective Constable Sean Davison of the Nottinghamshire Police following the arrest of one suspect.

Authorities said one of the suspects first burglarized the downtown Nottingham liquor store on Oct. 17, by burrowing through the wall of a neighboring vacant property and climbing down into the shop’s cellar to seize the booze. Another theft allegedly occurred on Oct. 23, via the same neighboring property.

Police were able to apprehend one of the suspects, a 39-year-old male, by Oct. 29, charging him with counts of burglary and criminal damage. Another man, 34, was also arrested in connection with the crime and charged with burglary, according to The Drinks Business.

Constable Davison remarked that the criminals also struck during a particularly “difficult time” for local businesses, presumably referencing the area’s coronavirus-prompted lockdowns.

“Clearly this is a huge hit to someone’s livelihood and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.