Early-bird dinners aren't just for seniors — here's why everyone's eating at 5:30

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The early-bird special is no longer just for retirees.

Americans of all ages are shifting their dinner plans earlier, as the 5 to 5:30 p.m. time slot becomes one of the hottest reservations of the evening, according to industry experts and insiders.

"What used to be a time slot primarily favored by older guests or pre-theater diners has now become one of the most in-demand hours for a much younger demographic," Michelle Durpetti, managing partner at Chicago steakhouse Gene & Georgetti, told Fox News Digital.

COMMUNAL DINING MAKES GEN Z COMEBACK, BUT OLDER GUESTS PUSH BACK ON 'CHAOTIC' TREND

The shift is happening across the country, according to restaurant-recommendation website The Infatuation, whose team dines year-round at restaurants across the U.S.

OpenTable data from earlier this year found that 53% of Gen Z and 51% of millennials are especially interested in earlier dinner seatings, the Guardian reported. A 2026 report from Chase Travel, meanwhile, declared that "5:30 p.m. is the new 8 p.m."

In New York City specifically, 5 p.m. bookings rose 20%, according to OpenTable.

FREE MEAL IS MOTIVATING NEARLY 1 IN 3 SINGLES TO SAY 'YES' TO DATE, NEW REPORT FINDS

There, young professionals are booking earlier dinner reservations, primarily between 5 and 6 p.m., according to Dennis Turcinovic, managing partner and owner of Delmonico's Hospitality Group, which operates Delmonico's and Tucci.

"This shift seems to be influenced by several factors," Turcinovic told Fox News Digital. "More professionals are finding it convenient to meet for dinner before heading home after work, and with many embracing remote work and flexible schedules, earlier dining fits well into their schedules."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, with locations in Orlando, Kissimmee and Deerfield Beach, Florida, most often finds millennial friend groups looking for earlier reservations to fit wellness routines — or because it's the only time they can get a table, according to co-founder Fabiano Borsato.

"Gen X has shifted earlier as well, but the reasons are different, usually tied to family schedules or wanting a smoother, less rushed dinner," he told Fox News Digital. "They tend to order more wine and premium cuts, so their check averages look a bit higher."

While Turcinovic and Durpetti find that early diners still spend generously, OpenTable's 2026 Dining Trends Report shows happy-hour dining between 4 and 5 p.m., when customers can get better value, is up 13% from last year, according to a news release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Over 60% of Americans say dining out now feels more like a "special occasion," according to the company, which may also be pushing some people toward earlier, less-pricey seatings when early-bird specials are in effect and drink spending tends to be lower.

While earlier reservations are gaining popularity, Turcinovic said they're still more likely to have availability than peak times later in the evening.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

And restaurants hope the trend will stick.

"Early dining has helped maximize the number of people through the door," Turcinovic said. "Since Tucci is only open for five or six hours a day, every guest and reservation time slot is important."

Durpetti said the trend has created an extended "prime window" at Gene & Georgetti, giving the restaurant two peak rush periods throughout the night.

"This requires adjustments in staffing patterns and prep timing, but it also allows us to maximize the dining room in a more balanced way," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said guests are "embracing it as a lifestyle choice."

"And, if I'm being honest, I am too," she added. "I love eating early."