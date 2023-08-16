Maximize the effectiveness of your morning cup of coffee with these tips

Mornings for many begin with a hot or iced cup of Joe.

Countless individuals rely on their morning cup of coffee to give them the energy they need to be productive and energized throughout the day.

Coffee can provide benefits for those who consume it in moderation and don't overload their morning brew with sugary syrups and lots of sugar.

Read on to learn how you can get the most out of your morning coffee.

Overloading on super-sweet creamers, syrups and heaps of sugar can quickly turn your coffee from a healthy balanced morning drink to an unhealthy dessert.

The healthiest way to drink coffee is black, but many like to mask the bitter taste of black coffee with additional flavoring.

Try a plant-based milk in your coffee as a healthier alternative to creamer, and try adding cinnamon or cocoa for a healthy added flavor.

Coffee consumption in the afternoon can affect your sleep at night.

You'll want to think about ending coffee drinking in the early afternoon hours so that you can still get a good night's sleep.

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant, which causes your body to feel more alert when it's consumed, according to Healthline.

If you are looking for a warm beverage to help you sleep at night, consider a caffeine-free tea, such as chamomile, instead.

While caffeine can be part of an overall healthy diet, too much can have negative impacts on the body, according to the Food And Drug Administration (FDA).

The reccommended caffeine intake per day is 400 milligrams for most adults, according to the FDA, which levels out to be just around three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee.

Try to stay within this range to maintain a healthy level of caffeine intake.

Also, remember that other beverages you may consume on a daily basis, such as tea, energy drinks and soda have caffeine too, which should be included in this recommendation.

With any product that you buy, always make sure that you are purchasing from a reputable seller.

Coffee is no different. When purchasing coffee beans and grounds, do your research so you can feel confident in the brand you are purchasing.

Coffee beans are often sprayed with pesticides.

If you want coffee high in antioxidants and are concerned about the possible pesticide content, consider shopping for organic coffee beans.

Most people begin mornings by turning on the coffee maker before their eyes even fully open.

During the first few hours after you wake up, your cortisol levels are at their highest, according to Healthline.

This hormone provides a natural energy boost.

A couple of hours after you rise, these levels are going to start to drop, and many experts suggest drinking coffee at this time.

"The best time to drink coffee would typically be mid-to-late morning, when your cortisol is a lot lower and you start to feel that energy slump," Dr. Deborah Lee, a U.K.-based doctor, previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital

"But of course, not too late in the afternoon — as it could affect your sleep," she continued.

Some could find benefit from drinking coffee first thing in the morning, while others may not, so try drinking your cup of joe at different times to see what works best for your body.