Dolly Parton's ice cream re-released online after technical issues

Fans are getting another chance to order Dolly Parton’s ice cream.

Earlier this week, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced that its Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor – which it made in collaboration with the 75-year-old country music legend – would be re-released online Thursday.

The ice cream flavor first launched online and in Jeni’s brick-and-mortar shops last week. However, the company’s website experienced problems that took several days to resolve. Now, the ice cream brand is trying again, this time giving fans two ways to get their hands on a pint of Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

According to the company’s website, Jeni’s will be selling 5,000 pints of ice cream from its original run online starting at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday. Those pints will be sold "on a first-come, first-served basis," and will ship out to customers in a few weeks, Jeni’s said.

However, the company also decided to make even more of the new flavor. Fans who don’t mind waiting for the ice cream to ship in August can pre-order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the website.

Originally, Jeni’s only made about 10,000 pints of the limited-edition flavor. The company will make about 15,000 more pints for pre-order, the company said in its FAQ page. The company is also maintaining its two-pint limit on Strawberry Pretzel Pie for pre-order, as well.

When Jeni’s announced the re-release date on Tuesday, the company apologized again for the technical issues.

"Last week, many of you took off work or moved your schedule around to try and get a pint online -- and then our website crashed during the launch," Jeni’s tweeted. "We feel bad about that, and to make up for it as best we can, we’re going to make more."

Sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit the Imagination Library, a program founded by Parton that provides free books to children from birth to age 5.

Jeni’s first teased its collaboration with the country legend in mid-March and revealed the new flavor a few weeks later. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is made with cream cheese ice cream and layered with pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce.