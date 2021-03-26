Dolly Parton reveals ice cream flavor she created in collaboration with Jeni's

Dolly Parton has finally revealed her new ice cream flavor.

Earlier this month, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams teased a collaboration with the 75-year-old country music legend, but didn’t say what the flavor would be. Finally, on Thursday, Parton tweeted a picture of herself with a pint.

"I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary!" Parton posted. "Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8."

DOLLY PARTON, JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAM COLLABORATE ON NEW FLAVOR

Jeni’s also tweeted about the new flavor, teasing that Strawberry Pretzel Pie is "sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the company website, the new, limited-edition flavor is made with cream cheese ice cream, and layered with pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce.

Sales of the new ice cream will benefit the Imagination Library, a program founded by Parton that provides free books to children from birth to 5 years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strawberry Pretzel Pie will be available on April 8, starting at 12 p.m. ET for online purchases nationwide. Fans will also be able to buy the flavor in-stores at their local Jeni’s on April 8, according to the company website.

Jeni’s tweeted that it only made about 10,000 pints and expects the new flavor to sell out quickly, so most will be available online. However, customers are limited to two pints per purchase, the company said.