Dessert
Published

Dolly Parton reveals ice cream flavor she created in collaboration with Jeni's

Strawberry Pretzel Pie will be available online and in stores on April 8

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Dolly Parton has finally revealed her new ice cream flavor. 

Earlier this month, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams teased a collaboration with the 75-year-old country music legend, but didn’t say what the flavor would be. Finally, on Thursday, Parton tweeted a picture of herself with a pint.

"I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary!" Parton posted. "Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8."

DOLLY PARTON, JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAM COLLABORATE ON NEW FLAVOR

Jeni’s also tweeted about the new flavor, teasing that Strawberry Pretzel Pie is "sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good."

According to the company website, the new, limited-edition flavor is made with cream cheese ice cream, and layered with pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce.

Dolly Parton is pictured at the CMA Awards in 2019. She announced her new ice cream flavor in partnership with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams on Thursday. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Sales of the new ice cream will benefit the Imagination Library, a program founded by Parton that provides free books to children from birth to 5 years old. 

Strawberry Pretzel Pie will be available on April 8, starting at 12 p.m. ET for online purchases nationwide. Fans will also be able to buy the flavor in-stores at their local Jeni’s on April 8, according to the company website.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams first revealed its partnership with Parton earlier this month, using an illustration of the country music legend on an Instagram mosaic.

Jeni’s tweeted that it only made about 10,000 pints and expects the new flavor to sell out quickly, so most will be available online. However, customers are limited to two pints per purchase, the company said.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.