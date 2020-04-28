Disney reveals recipe for Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hooray for beignets – and Disney’s spin on the sweet fried pastry.

Through the #DisneyMagicMoments series amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Disney Parks Blog recently posted instructions for its mouthwatering beignets, which are served hot and fresh at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Though both theme parks remain closed for the foreseeable future, Mickey Mouse fans can make some magic in the kitchen with this easy recipe.

“These beignets are the perfect snack to eat while watching Disney’s animated classic ‘The Princess and the Frog’” the Parks Blog suggested on Friday.

To get started with the fluffy fried treat, you’ll need a Mickey Mouse-shaped cutter – or a little ambition to mold the dough by hand. The recipe will produce about 10 large Mickey-shaped beignets, or two dozen smaller, circular ones.

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon of dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water

1/4 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of vegetable shortening

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 egg

4 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup boiling water

Vegetable oil

Powdered sugar (for topping)

Instructions: