Detroit restaurant fires employee, owners' son, after homophobic, racist comments about customer

A restaurant employee in Detroit has been fired after video surfaced of him making racial, homophobic comments about a customer.

Vegginini’s Café confirmed on Facebook the worker, who also happens to be the son of the owners and runs the social media accounts for the business, was let go after backlash over the incident.

In the video, which was originally shared on the employee’s personal Instagram account, shows a couple sitting at a table as someone records them without their knowledge and makes inappropriate comments.

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“This f----t ass n----r right here. Look like a f-----g vampire. This ugly-ass n----r right here,” the person is heard saying about the two people sitting at a booth.

One of the customers, Shayne Starr, shared the video on his Facebook page and explained that his entire dining experience at the restaurant on Jan. 4 was a negative one that left him and his boyfriend feeling “uncomfortable.”

“We sat down, and the entire time we were there, I could see the employees ‘inconspicuously’ talking amongst each other and staring but I ignored them as I talked to the lady I believe to be the owner, who was waiting on us. When the owner was done and rejoined the other employees, she had her back turned to me, on her phone, shaking her head and the others kept turning and looking at me. I assumed they were being rude and talking about me but I tried to ignore it. As someone who has been openly queer their entire life, I’m no stranger to this kind of treatment from people,” Starr wrote.

He added that he wasn’t posting the video for “sympathy” but to open people’s eyes to the reality he and many others face daily.

“I don’t tolerate intolerance. I don’t stand for this and I won’t let this slide. The reason I live my life so out loud, so unapologetically is so that the generations after won’t have to even think about doing anything less. You may think I’m a little weird for doing so, but I just want to make the world a little kinder, and this is why. People like us can’t even seem to go to eat at a restaurant (a vegan one no less) and just exist,” Starr added.

Vegginini’s issued an apology on Facebook the next day and encouraged comments from the public on the matter.

“We would like to extend our deepest apologies for the comments and actions made by one of our employees. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and should be made aware prior to being recorded. The employee responsible is being held accountable for his actions and we as a family business are extremely displeased,” the restaurant wrote.

They also suggested using the incident as a “teaching moment” for the young adults who are on their staff.

In another post on Jan. 6, the restaurant confirmed the employee who recorded the video had been terminated.

“The employee who made those horrible comments about our guest is no longer employed at Vegginini's Cafe. Yes, he is the son of the owners but that does not excuse him of responsibility nor accountability; and simply being a decent human being. Again we apologize to everyone who was offended by such foul and unprofessional behavior,” the restaurant wrote.