Delicate and delicious raspberry cream buttermilk crepes for Mother's Day: 'Suited to treating moms'

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, your mom or special female figure in your life deserves to be spoiled as Mother's Day is celebrated around the world.

Why not make a breakfast to remember?

"I love crêpes, especially as a special breakfast treat for myself," said Angela Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the blogger/recipe developer behind BakeitWithLove.com.

"These raspberry-filled crêpes are perfectly suited to treating moms on Mother’s Day."

Below, get Latimer’s full recipe for these delicate, flavor-packed crêpes that will knock Mom's socks off — and make for a gorgeous gourmet presentation, too.

Speaking of which, make sure you have extra raspberries (or any kind of berries) on hand to add more festive pops of color to the plate.

Raspberry cream-filled crêpes by Bake It With Love

Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

For the buttermilk crêpes

1 cup bread flour

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup buttermilk (2 portions, ⅓ cup each)

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons almond extract

2 tablespoons butter (melted and cooled)

1 cup water (cold)

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

For the raspberry whipped cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

½ tsp almond extract or vanilla extract

½ cup confectioners' sugar

2 cups raspberries (fresh, crush half and leave the other half whole)

Instructions

1. Mix the buttermilk crepe batter

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the 1 cup bread flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, the first ⅓ cup portion of the ⅔ cup buttermilk, 2 large eggs and 2 teaspoons of almond extract.

Whisk the batter ingredients together until smooth (it will be sticky and thick, like pancake batter).

Add the remaining ⅓ cup portion of the buttermilk, 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons butter and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, then whisk until combined and the batter is smooth, silky and fairly thin. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before cooking your crêpes.

2. Cook the crêpes

Heat an 8-inch frying pan or crêpe pan to medium heat and ladle the crêpe batter out in ¼ cup portions, making a circle in the center of the pan. Rotate the pan to spread the batter around the edges and cook the crêpe quickly and evenly.

Allow your crêpes to cook for about one minute per side, then use a rubber spatula to loosen the edges of the crêpe and flip to the other side (once the first side is cooked, test the edges to see if the crêpe "feels" like it is ready to flip).

Remove from the pan once both sides are cooked, and repeat until all of your crepes are made.

3. Make the raspberry whipped cream

In the bowl of your stand mixer, combine the heavy whipping cream, almond (or vanilla) extract and confectioners’ sugar.

Mix at medium/low speed for about 1 minute, then increase the speed of your stand mixer to medium and continue mixing the whipped cream until stiff peaks are formed.

Combine the whipped cream with the freshly mashed 2 cups of raspberries, folding the berries in gently until evenly distributed in the whipped cream.

Pipe or spoon the raspberry cream into the crêpes and top with the remaining whole raspberries (plus sifted confectioners' sugar, if desired).

This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.