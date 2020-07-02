Costco to cut senior shopping hours to twice a week

Costco has quietly announced it will be reducing its special hours for senior shoppers to have nearly exclusive access to the warehouse club during the coronavirus pandemic, slashing the designated morning hours to twice a week.

The superstore will soon scale back its special operating times for members ages 60 and up, Costco recently revealed on its COVID-19 updates page. Starting July 13, the senior shopping hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at most locations.

Members who are disabled or immunocompromised are also welcome to shop during the special operating hours.

Costco launched the senior shopping hours in March, soon after the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency. The event began as a twice-weekly offering that was soon extended during the week from Monday to Friday.

A spokesperson for the chain said that "there will likely be exceptions" to the scaled-back senior hours at some clubs, as operating hours may vary, per USA Today.

Most Costco locations across the country resumed regular operating hours on May 4, albeit with new health and safety measures in the fight against COVID-19.

All members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times inside the store; exceptions are made for children under age 2 and anyone who cannot wear a face mask due to a medical condition.

While inside, shoppers are encouraged to keep a safe social distance as much as possible. In addition, fresh poultry purchases are currently, temporarily limited to two total items per customer.

Costco is also not currently accepting returns on some must-have essentials, including toilet paper, bottled water, disinfecting spray, sanitizing wipes and paper towels.

As the COVID-19 crisis, continues, the warehouse club still upholding its priority access policy, allowing health care workers and first responders to move to the front of the line of any location.