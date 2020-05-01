Costco coronavirus update confirms stores will resume regular operating hours next week

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Most Costco locations across the country will resume regular operating hours next week, the superstore has announced.

The warehouse club revealed on Friday that "most" Costco stores and gas stations across America will return to its traditional schedule on Monday, May 4 — though specific operating hours still vary by location. Costco began closing its stores at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays in late March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WHICH FOODS SHOULD YOU STOCK UP ON IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY?

The big-box chain also previously designated special early-morning shopping hours for customers over 60, and those with disabilities. As Costco resumes more regular hours of operation, it will continue offering exclusive shopping hours for these customers from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. Select locations in Massachusetts, Oregon, Memphis, Tenn. and Westbury, N.Y., however, will provide these “senior shopping hours” at different times.

Before the next big Costco outing, shoppers will want to be sure to remember to pack a face mask. Also effective May 4, all customers will be required to wear a facial covering at all times inside the store.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Children under age two and individuals who cannot wear a face mask due to a medical condition will not be required to cover their mouths and noses, Costco said.

However, customers are urged to remain vigilant in keeping a safe social distance from others while shopping.

“The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises,” the superstore announced.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As the coronavirus health crisis continues, Costco is still upholding its "priority access" policy, allowing health care workers and first responders to move to the front of the line of any location.