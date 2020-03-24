Expand / Collapse search
During coronavirus, Costco designates special hours for shoppers 60 and older

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Which foods should you stock up on in case of an emergency?Video

Which foods should you stock up on in case of an emergency?

As supermarket shelves are being cleared in fear of the coronavirus, here is a list of items you should stock up on in case of an emergency.

Costco has designated special hours for senior shoppers to have nearly exclusive access to the superstore during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting March 24 and effective each Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the time being, the warehouse club has added special shopping hours for customers ages 60 and up.

“The pharmacy will also be open during this hour; however the food court will maintain its normal operating schedule,” a spokesperson announced on Facebook over the weekend. “These hours apply to all locations except the Business Centers, which will remain open during regular hours.”

Costco joins fellow big-box chains Walmart, Target and Dollar General in designating senior shopping hours during the pandemic, Fox 8 reports.

As tensions run high and anxious consumers buy in bulk during the COVID-19 outbreak, brawls have reportedly broken out at Costco and Sam’s Club locations across the country.

In related operating updates, Costco is further doubling down with various health and safety measures to keep shoppers and employees safe during these trying times.

Stores have adopted certain protocols like limiting the number of people allowed inside at one time and reducing some services, as well as increasing sanitizing efforts.

In an email shared with Fox News, Costco president and CEO Craig Jelinek said the warehouse is “closely monitoring the changing situation, and complying with public health guidance.”

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak