Costco allowing first responders, health care workers to skip to front of entrance line amid coronavirus crisis

This week, Costco announced a new “priority access” policy for certain frontline workers, specifically first responders and health care workers, which allows them to skip straight to “the front of any line to enter the warehouse.”

The new policy is just one of many implemented over the last several weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. Others include limitations on the number of high-demand products each shopper can buy; special operating hours for elderly or impaired customers; and restricting the number of guests each member can bring into the warehouses with them.

Under this latest policy, health care workers and first responders will be required to present their Costco membership cards and any identification of their job status. The workers are also welcome to shop at any time, even those specifically designated for elderly or impaired customers (which, as of April 9, is between 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays).

The new priority access policy is said to be temporary, but much like many of the company’s other coronavirus-prompted policies, there is not yet a projected end date.

Further information can be found at Costco’s “Updates and Coronavirus Response” webpage.