Costco changing membership policy to further control how many people are in the warehouse at one time

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Costco is once again temporarily changing its policy in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has caused store traffic to spike and in-demand items to sell out across the country.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Beginning April 3, members will only be allowed to bring one guest inside the store with them. Previously, Costco members could bring two guests per membership card, as well as their children.

The big-box chain explained the decision on its website, saying the move is designed to control the amount of people in the warehouse at one time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the website reads.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Costco has been routinely updating procedures in an effort to better protect its employees and customers.

Over the past few weeks, Costco has altered its hours, increased its sanitization of high-touch surfaces like shopping cart handles and merchandise shelves, and placed limits on in-demand items. The warehouses also stopped offering food sampling and are no longer accepting returns on certain merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a letter from CEO and President Craig Jelinek, he said the brand is “closely monitoring the situation" and complying with guidance from public health officials.

“As new information becomes available, management is keeping warehouse staff well informed so they can respond swiftly and appropriately," the letter reads. "While the circumstances continue to change and we modify our operations as necessary, we thank you for your patience and cooperation. As new developments occur, be assured we are committed to taking care of our members and employees and to our mission of providing low prices, quality merchandise and exceptional service,"