Costco remains open, will ‘control the number’ of people allowed in at a time

Big box chain Costco is staying open during the coronavirus outbreak for now, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News, but with an increase in certain protocols such as limiting the number of people allowed inside at one time and reducing some services as well as increasing sanitizing efforts.

In an email shared with Fox News, Costco President and CEO Craig Jelinek said the warehouse is “closely monitoring the changing situation, and complying with public health guidance.”

In light of the outbreak, Costco has had a boom in business as people flock to the big box store to stock up on supplies such as toilet paper, water and hand sanitizer. Because of the surge in business, Jelinek said the store has “taken steps to control the number of members” inside the warehouse at one time and have “asked that members and employees practice social distancing.” Though the brand did not disclose how many members would be allowed inside.

In addition to limiting guests, Costco has also placed limits on certain items to “ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need,” as well as working hard to re-stock in-demand products.

“As new information becomes available, management is keeping warehouse staff well informed so they can respond swiftly and appropriately. While the circumstances continue to change and we modify our operations as necessary, we thank you for your patience and cooperation,” the email read.