Costco not accepting returns on certain in-demand items: report

Costco, the big-box store known for its flexible return policy, is reportedly no longer accepting returns on several in-demand items such as toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice or Lysol.

The news has been shared on social media, with people posting photos of notices put up at Costco stores. A spokesperson was not immediately available to confirm to Fox News whether this was a nationwide policy, or only at select Costco locations.

Those online seemed to be in favor of the new policy.

“This will prevent people from buying large amounts. They will be stuck with them after this is all over. Good on Costco!” one comment read.

“Absolutely agree! The hoarding of these items was way out of control!!” another wrote.

“Bold move by Costco,” one added.

On the other hand, there were at least a few who felt the policy might further hurt those in need.

“My thoughts are if people [panic-bought] too much and realized they don’t need it all, they could return it and make it available to someone else who needs it?”

However, Costco may not be accepting returns out of safety. According to the CDC, the virus can live on plastic or hard materials for up to three days and on cardboard for up to 24 hours. A spokesperson for the brand was not available to confirm.

This is not the first policy change Costco has implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Costco announced it would be limiting the amount of people allowed in the store at one time, as well as restrict the amount of in-demand items customers could buy at once.