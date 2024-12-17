Christmas stocking stuffer ideas for those who love to eat, drink and be merry

This year, you might have left stocking stuffer goodies to the last-minute.

For the food or drink lover on your list, treat them to a thoughtful gift that is small enough to fit in a stocking but pack big-time smiles.

Check out the ideas below for some inspiration.

Cocktail Kit 2 Go, $17.95, cocktailkits2go.com

Here's a fun idea for the cocktail (or mocktail) lover.

These compact kits packed into a vintage-inspired tin feature everything you need — sans booze or another mixer and ice — to make a delectable tipple.

For example, the Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit includes aromatic bitters, sugar cubes, mixing spoon and instructions for making the drink.

over&back Jess Phoenix Acacia Wood Enamel Finish Serving Utensils, $19.99, Target

Any home chef or hostess extraordinaire may swoon over these dainty serving spoon and fork duo.

The floral enamel tips add a pop of festive color, and the acacia wood is made from durable material.

(FYI: over&back products are also available at retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, QVC, Sam's Club and Costco, among others).

Amer-Ice trays, 2-pack, $14.99, Amazon

These ice cube molds are made in the shape of American states.

You’ll get red and blue silicone ice cube trays and lids in this patriotic stocking stuffer gift that’s also dishwasher-safe.

Cloud23 Hot Sauce, $34.99, c23.com

Hot could make the perfect stocking stuffer for the guy or gal who loves to add heat to their meals.

With Brooklyn Beckham’s Cloud23 creations, choose from the hot habanero, sweet jalapeño or sweet and spicy variety pack.

The two stylishly-designed bottles have contents that are said to pair well with tacos, eggs and more.

Cristel Mini Frying pan (3.5"), $69.99, cristelusa.com

This functional frying pan is just the thing for culinary whizzes.

The high-quality, polished stainless steel pan works well on the stove top and is oven safe up to 550°F.

Bonus: Dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Art of Sucre Naughty or Nice Cotton Candy Drink Glitter Bomb, $22, artofsucre.com

Art of Sucre’s Cotton Candy Drink Glitter Bombs are quite the festive stocking surprise.

The sweet-toothed recipient drops the cotton candy into their favorite clear and bubbly beverage and can watch as edible glitter transforms the drink’s color and lends it a touch of sweetness.

It's a fun option for kids, too.

DoorDash Gift Card, from $20, doordash.com

With a DoorDash gift card, your loved one can order their favorite grub online in some 4,000 cities across 400+ delectable cuisine types from Italian to Mexican and more.

Or, they can order flowers, groceries, or other retail purchases.

Gorilla Grip Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Sign, $5.95, Amazon

This smart magnet lets you designate whether dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty so there’s no mistaking the status of wares.

COSPRO 3-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set, $129.99, Walmart

This kitchen gadget is great for those who always love garnishing their meals with salt and pepper.

Featuring a wireless charger, you can dispense salt or spices at the press of a button and set the coarseness to your desired level.

Consider a shaker set like this one to slip into someone's stocking. The Cospro set is also available on Amazon.

Bear Creek Smokehouse Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices, $32, bearcreeksmokehouse.com

If you’ve got a loved one always dreaming of barbecue, slip a few rubs and seasonings into their stocking.

Bear Creek Smokehouse’s Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices comes with a variety of seasonings.

The set includes Brisket & Rib Rub, Steak Seasoning, Burger Spice, and poultry panacea, Rooster Rub.

Pressed for time? Bear Creek Smokehouse also sells gift cards on its website.

Additional BBQ rubs brands are available on Amazon, and arrive before Christmas Day.