Christmas stocking stuffer ideas for those who love to eat, drink and be merry

Grab inspiration from these socking stuffers for the food lover in your life

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
This year, you might have left stocking stuffer goodies to the last-minute. 

For the food or drink lover on your list, treat them to a thoughtful gift that is small enough to fit in a stocking but pack big-time smiles.

Check out the ideas below for some inspiration.

Cocktail Kit 2 Go, $17.95, cocktailkits2go.com 

Old fashioned cocktail kit

These compact cocktail kits fit perfectly in a stocking, but the package comes with everything you need to make a top-notch cocktail (just add the booze). (Cody Petts)

Here's a fun idea for the cocktail (or mocktail) lover.

These compact kits packed into a vintage-inspired tin feature everything you need — sans booze or another mixer and ice — to make a delectable tipple. 

For example, the Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit includes aromatic bitters, sugar cubes, mixing spoon and instructions for making the drink.

over&back Jess Phoenix Acacia Wood Enamel Finish Serving Utensils, $19.99, Target

serving spoon and fork duo

Every hostess needs a good set of serving spoons and forks and this durable duo can slip right into a stocking. (over&back)

Any home chef or hostess extraordinaire may swoon over these dainty serving spoon and fork duo. 

The floral enamel tips add a pop of festive color, and the acacia wood is made from durable material.

(FYI: over&back products are also available at retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, QVC, Sam's Club and Costco, among others). 

Amer-Ice trays, 2-pack, $14.99, Amazon

Amer-Ice mold

Amer-ice lets you turn the Great United States into fun ice molds for each state in America. (Amer-Ice)

These ice cube molds are made in the shape of American states.

You’ll get red and blue silicone ice cube trays and lids in this patriotic stocking stuffer gift that’s also dishwasher-safe.

Cloud23 Hot Sauce, $34.99, c23.com

Cloud23 hot sauce

Hot sauce is one tasty idea for a stocking stiffer this year. (Cloud23)

Hot could make the perfect stocking stuffer for the guy or gal who loves to add heat to their meals. 

With Brooklyn Beckham’s Cloud23 creations, choose from the hot habanero, sweet jalapeño or sweet and spicy variety pack.

The two stylishly-designed bottles have contents that are said to pair well with tacos, eggs and more.

Cristel Mini Frying pan (3.5"), $69.99, cristelusa.com 

CRISTEL mini pans

This miniature frying pan is functional for all small dishes, plus it's dishwasher safe, making for easy cleanup. (CRISTEL®)

This functional frying pan is just the thing for culinary whizzes. 

The high-quality, polished stainless steel pan works well on the stove top and is oven safe up to 550°F.

Bonus: Dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. 

Art of Sucre Naughty or Nice Cotton Candy Drink Glitter Bomb, $22, artofsucre.com

MeetCuteSocial naughty or nice sparkles

Add a little shimmer to your drinks this year with glitter bombs. (MeetCuteSocial)

Art of Sucre’s Cotton Candy Drink Glitter Bombs are quite the festive stocking surprise.

The sweet-toothed recipient drops the cotton candy into their favorite clear and bubbly beverage and can watch as edible glitter transforms the drink’s color and lends it a touch of sweetness.

It's a fun option for kids, too.

DoorDash Gift Card, from $20, doordash.com

DoorDash gift card

DoorDash offers gift cards, making it a quick and easy holiday stocking stuffer for the foodie in your life. (DoorDash)

With a DoorDash gift card, your loved one can order their favorite grub online in some 4,000 cities across 400+ delectable cuisine types from Italian to Mexican and more.

Or, they can order flowers, groceries, or other retail purchases.

Gorilla Grip Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Sign, $5.95, Amazon

dirty clean dishwasher

Help keep track of things in the kitchen and make sure the dishwasher is ready to go with this "Clean to Dirty" magnet sign. (Gorilla Grip)

This smart magnet lets you designate whether dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty so there’s no mistaking the status of wares. 

COSPRO 3-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set, $129.99, Walmart

Cospro

Dispence salt, pepper and other spices all at the press of a button with the Cospro grinder set. (COSPRO)

This kitchen gadget is great for those who always love garnishing their meals with salt and pepper. 

Featuring a wireless charger, you can dispense salt or spices at the press of a button and set the coarseness to your desired level.

Consider a shaker set like this one to slip into someone's stocking. The Cospro set is also available on Amazon.

Bear Creek Smokehouse Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices, $32, bearcreeksmokehouse.com

Bear Creek Smokehouse bear cup sampler

Add a little bit of seasoning to the stockings if you have someone in your life who can't help but love standing behind the grill. (Bear Creek Smokehouse)

If you’ve got a loved one always dreaming of barbecue, slip a few rubs and seasonings into their stocking. 

Bear Creek Smokehouse’s Bear Rubz Grillin' Spices comes with a variety of seasonings.

The set includes Brisket & Rib Rub, Steak Seasoning, Burger Spice, and poultry panacea, Rooster Rub. 

Pressed for time? Bear Creek Smokehouse also sells gift cards on its website.

Additional BBQ rubs brands are available on Amazon, and arrive before Christmas Day.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.