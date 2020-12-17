Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian sauce spontaneously explodes, customers claim

Things are getting explosive for Chick-fil-A fans.

Chick-fil-A customers are claiming the Polynesian sauces are opening up randomly of their own volition.

In a recent Reddit post, a customer with the user name ShanNtrav alleged their Polynesian sauce "opens up and gets everywhere" after "a month or 2" of having it. And, apparently the user, who keeps "a zip lock bag of fast food sauces" is not alone in either their keeping of the sauce – which Chick-fil-A has shared is one of their most popular sauces along with their signature sauce – nor the explosion of it.

"They just easily explode. Not sure why," one person sympathized.

"I’ve even had times when working and stocking the poly sauce i’ve found it randomly exploded in boxes.... i guess that’s just how it is," an alleged Chick-fil-A employee shared.

Though the Redditors are not the only ones to notice the Polynesian sauce phenomenon. This issue has reportedly been going on for years, with tweets calling it out going back to 2016. (It should be noted, those witnessing the exploding sauces seem to have had the packages for some time and not in a fridge).

No one has found a reason behind the explosive condiment. The Redditor posed the possibility of it being "something acidic in the sauce that eats through the packaging." Though, there does seem to be a pretty easy fix, according to one Reddit user.

"This hasn't happened to us since I started keeping them in the fridge," a person wrote.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately return comment regarding the Polynesian sauce’s supposed predilection for exploding. However, there is a workaround for those who can’t part with the tangy dressing – and also don’t want to keep it in the fridge for some reason.

In March, the fast food chain began selling its Polynesian and signature Chick-fil-A sauce in retailers. In October, the brand shared they would be rolling out to select stores nationwide.