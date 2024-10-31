Chick-fil-A employees fulfill Texas couple's all-American dream: 'Bucket list'

A couple with the dream of visiting every state capitol finally crossed the last state off thanks to a local Chick-fil-A.

Bill and Becky Chilcutt spent the last two decades traveling to every state capitol in the country — and had one left on their list when Bill Chilcutt’s terminal cancer halted the planned trip.

The couple, who are frequent visitors of a Chick-fil-A location in Houston, Texas, were feeling defeated when the unthinkable happened.

RETIRED COUPLE FROM VIRGINIA IS TRAVELING TO EVERY ONE OF THIS RESTAURANT CHAIN'S LOCATIONS IN THE USA

Employees at the Chick-fil-A Market in Springwoods Village contacted the Alaska State Capitol — the last stop on the Chilcutts’ bucket list — to see if there was a way for the Chilcutts to visit the capitol without physically being there.

Chick-fil-A detailed in a press release the efforts by the Alaska State Capitol.

An employee photographed the Chilcutts’ wedding photo around the building in Juneau, Alaska — even signing their names on the visitors' log.

The couple was then presented with the gift while at their local fast food restaurant.

WOMAN CREDITS THIS DRINK OF CHOICE TO 105 YEARS OF LIFE: ‘A PERFECT MATCH’

Alaska State Capitol employees sent the Chilcutts the photos, a scrapbook and gifts while the Chick-fil-A team presented them with a custom drawing of the pair in front of Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier.

Chick-fil-A owner and operator Mike Magdaleno told Fox News Digital that the couple, who have been married for over 50 years, means a lot to their team.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Over the years, Bill & Becky have become an integral part of our Chick-fil-A community," he said.

"From weekly morning bingo to celebrating family milestones at the restaurant, we've loved being a part of their lives and learning more about their adventures."

He added, "When our team learned they had just one final state capital on their bucket list, we wanted to do everything we could to help them achieve their goal. We're so glad we could bring a small piece of Alaska to Texas for them."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pair have attended the Chick-fil-A location’s morning bingo for years and even won free Chick-fil-A for a year in 2017.

At the fast food joint, the couple typically forgoes the original chicken sandwich and orders a cobb salad, chicken noodle soup and a berry parfait, per a Chick-fil-A press release.

The Chilcutts have five children, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chilcutts for further comment.