Man's 'life-changing revelation' about vegetable peeler stuns Twitter: 'This is monumental'

It’s not every day you have a “life-changing revelation” that goes viral. Even rarer when it’s about kitchen gadgets.

However, that’s exactly what happened for one British man this week.

In a Twitter post shared by author Giles Paley-Phillips, and that was later posted on Reddit, the British man is seen standing up, holding a carrot and a vegetable peeler.

What comes next is a shock not even Twitter saw coming.

“Oh my God, I just figured out it does this,” he tells viewers in the 23-second clip, holding the carrot in one hand and the peeler in the other. He then proceeds to use the vegetable peeler to peel the carrot in both directions — instead of the more common method of just repeatedly peeling the carrot in one direction.

“Who knew?” he ends the clip.

The video, which was posted with the caption “Mind blown,” left Twitter stunned, with many admitting they did not know vegetable peelers could be used like this.

Some, however, claimed they already had this knowledge of how peelers work.

Despite knowing or not, it appears those on social media will start adopting this method in their own kitchens very soon.