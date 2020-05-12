Simple kitchen 'hack' for removing tendon from chicken breast goes viral on TikTok

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

You don’t have to be a surgeon to expertly remove a chicken tendon from your cutlet — you just need a fork and a little bit of elbow grease.

A woman on TikTok has gone viral with her chicken-prepping “hack” that involves pulling out the tendon from a chicken breast with one deft movement.

In a tutorial posted on the video-sharing app, the woman is seen holding up an organic chicken breast cutlet. She then finds the small white end of the tendon poking out from the tenderloin.

Explaining the process as she goes, the woman threads the end of the tendon between the middle tines of a fork. She then grabs the protruding tab with a paper towel while pushing down on the meat with the fork, thus pulling the tendon out of the tenderloin.

The quick and easy trick has been viewed more than 4 million times on TikTok. It has also been liked over 660,000 times, and received nearly 10,000 comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is not the first kitchen hack that has gone viral while people are upping their quarantine cooking game. Last month, a man made a “life-changing” discovery about his vegetable peeler that blew everyone’s mind on Twitter.